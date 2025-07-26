7 K-pop artists to check out if you loved KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack

KPop Demon Hunters has become a fan favourite on Netflix. The animated movie features K-pop music that may leave fans craving for more. Many viewers are now exploring the genre for the first time because of this movie.

The Demon Hunters soundtrack blends catchy beats with sentimental lyrics, creating the perfect gateway into Korean pop music culture.

The film displays a girl group competing with a demon boy band, resulting in a thrilling music battle. KPop Demon Hunters incorporates actual K-pop elements in their songs.

If the fans enjoyed the KPop Demon Hunters' music, they would likely appreciate the following seven artists. Each group captures specific elements from the film; some mirror the girl power energy, while others have the boy group charm demonstrated in the show.

These artists will help new fans understand what K-pop truly has to offer. The journey from KPop Demon Hunters to real K-pop starts with the list below.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's opinion and is not presented in any particular order.

BTS, ATEEZ, IVE, and four K-pop artists to check out if you loved the K-pop Demon Hunters soundtrack

1) BLACKPINK

A still from the music video of the band (Image via YouTube/@BLACKPINK)

BLACKPINK mirrors the fierce energy from Demon Hunters with remarkable accuracy. Their music closely resembles that of HUNTER/X. The group has four members who present their unique talents. Together, they create compelling songs with memorable lyrics.

One of the songs, Kill This Love displays their commanding presence. The song carries the same energy portrayed in the battle scenes in Demon Hunters. Other tracks, such as How You Like That, highlight their vocal range and have an addictive tune.

BLACKPINK never holds back in showing authenticity in their performance. They use bold choreography and spectacular visuals to engage the fans. The group represents everything powerful girl groups possess.

The members often choose striking costumes that match the set design and complement their fierce songs. BLACKPINK creates music that not only entertains listeners but also empowers them. This matches the message of KPop Demon Hunters.

2) BTS

A still image from the music video of the band (Image via YouTube/@HYBE LABELS)

BTS brings the boy group charm that the movie captures. The group consists of talented members with unique strengths; some focus on rap, while others handle vocals. This variety keeps their music consistently intriguing.

The song Boy With Luv demonstrates their charming side. The song feels fun and energetic, much like early Saja Boys tracks. Additionally, Fake Love displays their deeper emotions. BTS can seamlessly transition from serious to jolly themes.

Their success has opened new doors for other K-pop groups. BTS proved their mettle by showing that Korean music can achieve worldwide success, and the movie benefited from this universal acceptance. The group composes meaningful lyrics about life struggles, covering social pressure and mental health.

This emotional depth resonates with the animated movie's storytelling as well, both in its music and its narrative.

3) TWICE

A still image from the music video of the band (Image via YouTube/@JYP Entertainment)

TWICE creates some of the trendiest music in K-pop, and the members sing in both English and Korean. Their songs stay in fans' heads for days, much like the soundtrack from the movie, which have become popular. The group consists of nine members with interesting chemistry.

The song What is Love? demonstrates their playful personality and evokes joy among the listeners. Meanwhile, The Feels displays their universal appeal. They master the art of crafting compelling choruses, and each song invites fans to sing along. Demon Hunters employ this technique most effectively.

TWICE performs with excellent synchronization, with all nine members moving as a uniform unit. This teamwork is also shown in the Demon Hunters group's performances.

4) ATEEZ

A still image from the music video of the band (Image via YouTube/@ KQ ENTERTAINMENT)

ATEEZ mirrors the darker themes from Demon Hunters. Their music explores serious topics with a dramatic effect. The group consists of eight members who excel at delivering intriguing performances, often creating songs that feel like cinematic soundtracks.

The music HALAZIA displays its mysterious side. The music builds the same tension as the thrilling aspects of the film. Moreover, Guerrilla displays their rebellious aura.

ATEEZ never feared tackling complicated subjects. Their concerts evoke the feeling of being present in theatrical shows, and the viewers participate through rhythmic movements and chants. This interaction is also reflected in the audience scenes of Demon Hunters. Both create an immersive experience for the audience.

The group's music videos use a storytelling method, with each release continuing an ongoing story.

5) IVE

A still image from the music video of the band (Image via YouTube/@STARSHIP)

IVE represents the urban generation of K-pop. The group consists of six members with outstanding vocal abilities. They sing with utmost confidence, inspiring the fans.

The song I AM displays their self-assured behaviour, encouraging listeners to believe in themselves. Additionally, Love Dive highlights their versatility as IVE effortlessly handles different styles uniquely.

Although they made their debut in recently, they have already garnered a massive following. This sudden success mirrors Demon Hunters' instant popularity, with both providing a testament to the high-quality content they create for their viewers.

IVE creates music for young people dealing with challenges. Their lyrics explore the themes of self-worth and growing up. Demon Hunters, just like IVE, speak to youth experiences.

6) MONSTA X

A still image from the music video of the band (Image via YouTube/@ STARSHIP)

MONSTA X brings a more adult approach to K-pop. Their music sounds sophisticated compared to that of younger people. This level of maturity is also available in the animated movie's intense themes, which both effectively target an older audience.

The song Love Killa showcases their intense performance style, featuring complex choreography and dramatic vocals. Moreover, the song JEALOUSY displays their sentimental range.

MONSTA X performs with charm and confidence that is formed with experience. The group has been a presence in the musical landscape for several years. This experience displays in their polished performances. Demon Hunters similarly benefit from professional production ethics.

7) ITZY

A still image from the music video of the band (Image via YouTube/@JYP Entertainment)

ITZY focuses on confidence and self-love. Their music aligns well with the empowering messages of the animated film. The group consists of five members who exude positive vibes. Through their music, they encourage the fans to embrace their self-worth.

Their song WANNABE displays their strong personality. The song tells people to be themselves with more grace. The song ICY demonstrates their fiery attitude, as ITZY never apologizes for being unique.

They employ bright colours and flamboyant choreography, and their music videos feel like a celebration. This happiness appears in the celebratory moments of the animated film. Both know well how to keep the audience engaged.

These are seven 7 K-pop artists to check out for fans who found themselves liking the KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack. Let us know in the comment section which one was your favourite.

