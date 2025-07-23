“Worst concert of 2025”-Internet divided over TWICE’s unsynced stage as Jihyo & Nayeon pause midway; sparks BLACKPINK Jennie comparisons

Recently, following TWICE's recent concert as part of their THIS IS FOR world tour, an onstage mishap between Jihyo and Nayeon has sparked comparisons with BLACKPINK's Jennie. On July 19 and 20, TWICE rolled out a two-day concert at the Inspire Arena in Incheon to kickstart their world tour, THIS IS FOR.Following the same, many fans and netizens talked about how the group's performance and stage presence haven't been up to the mark. They called out several instances of low energy with their performance and expressed their disappointment over the same. Amidst these discussions, a mishap during the second day's concert between Jihyo and Nayeon led to further speculations.As the group rolled out a performance of their track, Dance The Night Away, Jihyo's mic pack had fallen off, and Jihyo and Nayeon stopped the choreography to fix the same. After a few seconds, the two members return to their formations. However, during the same time, Jeongyeon and Momo end up bumping into each other. Therefore, netizens called the lack of synchronization in their choreography.On the other hand, people also pointed out that the criticism was much worse when it came to BLACKPINK Jennie during the DEADLINE world tour. Previously, during the group's performance in Los Angeles, Jennie stopped performing the choreography for a few seconds because she was fixing her mic pack.Therefore, people have been discussing and debating the same. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:&quot; Since likes are private can we agree that this is the worst concert of 2025&quot;&quot;this is apparently the group with best stage presence and synchronicity in kpop&quot; said a fan on X&quot;I’m actually crying mics off zero energy negative stage presence lazy dancing every single one of them looks done yeah celebrity worship needs to be humbled cs this is absolutely awful&quot; added another fan&quot;POV you spend a bunch of money to see twice and they’re putting 5%&quot; commented a netizenMore fans and netizens compared this incident with the recent backlash that was raised against BLACKPINK's Jennie.&quot;but Jennie fixing her mic pack for two seconds was the end of the world for everybody?&quot; stated a fan&quot;This would've gotten a 100k botted likes if it was blackpink&quot; added an X user&quot;No hate to twice but the double standards of kpop stans are just pissing me off&quot; said a netizen&quot;I don't ever again wanna see a once talking about Blackpink's tour&quot; commented another X userAll you need to know about TWICE's recent activitiesTWICE is a South Korean K-pop girl group that debuted in 2015. They debuted through the reality survival show held by JYP Entertainment called Sixteen, and the winners of the same stand as the current members of the group. TWICE consists of nine members, namely Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFollowing their debut, the group has grown into one of the most popular K-pop girl groups in the industry, and they've released several hit tracks such as I Can't Stop Me, FANCY, CHEER UP, What Is Love?, LIKEY, and more. Most recently, on July 11, 2025, the group released their fourth full-length album, THIS IS FOR, with the title track of the same name. Following that, they've also launched their world tour, THIS IS FOR World Tour Part 1. The tour began on July 19 at the Inspire Arena in Incheon and is expected to run through December of this year. During the tour, the members will perform at cities around the world, including Macau, Osaka, Singapore, Vietnam, and many more.Therefore, as the group continues to roll out more concerts, fans and netizens have been excitedly looking forward to the same.