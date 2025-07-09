“You hating Blackpink doesn’t mean he does”- Fans reacts as BTS’ j-hope’s new video shows him vibing at DEADLINE concert amid negative claims

On Wednesday, July 6, BTS' j-hope was spotted at BLACKPINK's Day-2 Korea concert of their ongoing DEADLINE 2025 World Tour. The idol was one among the several South Korean celebrities who showed up to the concert to support BLACKPINK's return to the industry following a year-long group hiatus.
However, when pictures and videos of j-hope at the concert began circulating online, many netizens speculated that the idol reportedly looked reserved during parts of the show.
As these speculations continued to spread across the internet, a separate fan-taken video of the idol later emerged. In this video, the idol was seen singing along and dancing to several BLACKPINK tracks, including As If It's Your Last, BOOMBAYAH, and their latest track, JUMP.
Soon after, netizens who had made negative claims about j-hope's appearance at BLACKPINK's DEADLINE concert were met with clarifications, as more footage surfaced. The speculation was addressed, and fans shared their reaction to the misinformation surrounding his attendance.
"You hating Blackpink doesn’t mean he does"
"Their own faves shut them off I’m crying" said a fan on X
"He's enjoying it so much he wanted to move a lightstick so bad" added another fan
"Every time they call BP's music bad or performances bad they get humbled by their own favs" commented a netizen
Several fans and netizens also noted that the negativity directed at both groups and their members across fandoms felt unwarranted.
"hobi having a famcam at blackpink concert itself says that these dumb fanwars just exist on twt outside both grps are loved by the fandoms" stated a fan
"“he’s judging” ok whatever you want to believe" added an X user
"HOSEOK KNOWS ALL OF JENNIE’S LINES IN THE PINKS SONGS, ALREADY SINCE 2017" said a netizen
"This proves that online hate means nothing. Look at how blinks are filming it" commented another X user
All you need to know about BTS' j-hope's recent solo activities
Following the idol's discharge from his mandatory military enlistment in October 2024, BTS' j-hope slowly began to resume his activities in the industry. Later that same month, after his discharge, he threw the first pitch at the second match of the 2024 Korea Game Series between KIA Tigers and Samsung Lions.
In November 2024, he attended the grand opening of the Audemars Piguet AP House Flagship in Seoul, alongside ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo. Most of his early post-discharge activities included radio show interviews and frequent livestreams on Weverse.
In January 2025, the idol announced his first solo world tour, HOPE ON THE STAGE. The tour kicked off on February 28 at the Goyang Stadium and continued till June 14. The tour featured concerts in several cities, including Bangkok, Macau, Brooklyn, Singapore, Taipei, and more.
Alongside the tour, the artist released several singles, starting in January 2025. Between January and March, he released LV BAG feat. Don Toliver, Sweet Dreams feat. Miguel, and MONA LISA. Most recently, on June 13, the idol released his latest single, Killin' It Girl feat. GloRilla, which was also included in the setlist for the final two shows of his tour.
BTS' j-hope also performed at PSY's Summer Swag concert, where he performed Killin' It Girl, Outro: Ego, and Mic Drop. As a result, fans and netizens have been eagerly looking forward to more such releases from the idol.