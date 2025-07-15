“Something about it is not professional”— Internet divided as viral video of BLACKPINK’s Jennie pausing mid-concert to adjust her mic sparks backlash

Jennie of BLACKPINK is currently facing mixed reactions after a moment during the group’s DEADLINE concert tour sparked debate online. On July 13, during the second Los Angeles show, while the group was performing their hit Boombayah, Jennie suddenly stopped dancing midway, which reportedly caused the choreography to fall out of sync.

Some fans pointed out that she seemed to be adjusting her mic, which was slipping from her outfit, and believed she paused midway through the performance only to fix the technical issue. However, others felt that she was too abrupt and should have continued performing more smoothly without stopping completely.

Things escalated further when, after the group moved to the extended stage, Jennie paused again, and this time without visibly adjusting anything. As this isn’t the first time she has been seen halting during performances, some fans expressed frustration, calling the behavior “unprofessional.”

At the same time, many supporters defended Jennie, saying that technical difficulties and on-stage mishaps are normal and shouldn’t overshadow her years of dedication and stage presence.

One fan commented regarding this,

“Something about it is not professional.”

This moment has left the internet divided, with comment sections filled with both criticism and support. While some fans urged people to be more understanding of her situation.

“Apparently her in ear monitor stopped working so she was fixing it. That’s what I read from the other post,” a fan said.

“She was fixing her mic btw,” a fan remarked.

“Girl might have been sick. Give her some grace,” a fan wrote.

Others expressed their disappointment.

“It’s very disrespectful, people go there waste their time and spend a lot of money to see them and that’s the result they get,” another fan said.

“Girl said ‘less is more’ and then gave nothing at all,” a netizen stated.

“How do you take a 3-year break, come back, and still serve your fans the same lazy a** performance?” a user commented.

Jennie sparks multiple controversies in one night at BLACKPINK's Los Angeles concert

BLACKPINK finally reunited as a full group after 2 years for their much-anticipated DEADLINE concert tour, which kicked off on July 5 in Goyang, South Korea. However, even before the tour began, it stirred mixed feelings among fans.

Many were disappointed that the group only released a single song, JUMP, ahead of the tour instead of a full album. Considering it was their long-awaited return, fans had hoped for at least a mini set of new tracks to enjoy during the concerts.

As the tour rolled out, controversies continued to surface. Aside from the earlier backlash over mid-performance interruptions, another moment during the concert sparked debate online.

While performing her solo track LIKE JENNIE, the star created a buzz when the camera zoomed in on her, and she suddenly unbuttoned her jacket, revealing a bikini-style crop top underneath. The move quickly went viral on X, with some netizens labeling it as too "provocative" for the stage.

With these incidents happening so early in the tour, this being only the second stop, fans are now concerned about how the rest of the tour will unfold.

BLACKPINK's next show is in Chicago on July 18.

