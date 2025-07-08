"Unnecessary and Unprofessional": TWICE fandom outraged following Like JENNIE's producer's alleged disrespectful X post toward the K-pop girl group

On Tuesday, July 8, Jaxxtone, the producer of Like JENNIE by BLACKPINK's Jennie, garnered attention for his recent X post. Recently, following the release of TWICE's teaser for their upcoming comeback, THIS IS FOR, many netizens raised plagiarism allegations against the K-pop girl group. They claimed that there were similarities to Jennie's ZEN solo music video.

As netizens continued to debate over the issue, Jaxxtone quote-replied to one of the X posts stating:

"I made Like Jennie who the f*ck is twice lol."

When this post surfaced on the internet, many fans and netizens were outraged by the alleged disrespect directed toward TWICE. They called out Jaxxtone for the "unnecessary and unprofessional comment."

Following the same, the producer made his X account private and deleted the post about TWICE. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

"This post is totally unnecessary and unprofessional, just to provoke attacks towards the group, we demand respect to the artists"

Fan reaction from X (Image via X/@OT_9WICE)

"He could’ve addressed the issue professionally by giving a simple clarification but instead he decided to be weird towards a group of women as if the hate they’re getting isn’t enough." said a fan on X

"You could've just corrected op's information without being shady. Twice are a billion times BIGGER than you and have worked with more professional and mature producers than you." added another fan

"If you want to defend your work, do it with respect. TWICE is one of the biggest and most successful global groups in the industry. If you don’t know them, then you seriously need to learn more about the field you’re in before speaking." commented a netizen

More fans and netizens expressed their displeasure with the comment made by producer Jaxxtone. They urged JYP Entertainment, the agency of TWICE, to protect the group and take action against the comment made by Jaxxtone.

"A group that is popular than YOU. worry about the fact that you only get a hit tweet bcs of twice!" stated a fan

"get tf up and do something @jypnation your artist is getting dragged by a nugu producer!" added an X user

"He was EXTREMELY disrespectful not only towards Twice; He was disrespectful towards the other producers that worked on Like Jennie and on This is for, he was disrespectful towars the compositors, Towards JEN NIE AND TWICE. A Producer should've NEVER say this" said a netizen

"First of all: there was no mention of twice in post the producer quoted so his outburst on them was unprovoked, so onces protected Twice. Second of all: people just pointed out a sample, using a sample is nothing wrong the producer had no reason to "defend" his work" commented another X user

All you need to know about BLACKPINK's Jennie and TWICE's recent activities

BLACKPINK's Jennie, also known as Jennie Ruby Jane, launched her solo career in November 2023 with the establishment of her own label, Odd Atelier. Additionally, in December 2023, all the BLACKPINK members departed from YG Entertainment after the expiration of their solo contracts.

Subsequently, Jennie signed with Columbia Records for international promotions. Some of the solo singles she released were Mantra, Love Hangover (feat. Dominic Fike), and ExtraL (feat. Doechii). In March 2025, she released her first solo album, Ruby, which featured the title track Like JENNIE.

TWICE, on the other hand, is a K-pop girl group that debuted under JYP Entertainment in 2015. The members consist of Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu. They debuted through JYP Entertainment's reality survival show Sixteen.

In April 2025, the group opened all six of Coldplay's shows in South Korea as part of their Music of the Spheres World Tour. They also performed their track, We Pray, alongside the band during one of their shows. In May, they released their Japanese compilation album, #Twice5.

Most recently, it was announced that TWICE will be releasing their fourth studio album, THIS IS FOR, on July 11. Additionally, they will also hold a This Is For World Tour, a two-day concert scheduled to take place in Incheon on July 19 and 20. The group will also be headlining Lollapalooza Chicago on August 2.

Their sixth Japanese album, Enemy, is also scheduled for release on August 27. Therefore, fans and netizens have been looking forward to content and releases from both Jennie and TWICE.

