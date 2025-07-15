ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires brought one of Disney's beloved franchises back, as the fourth movie was released on July 11, 2025. As Zed and Addison make simple plans for summer to focus on their respective sports, they unexpectedly become a part of a harrowing rivalry between two communities- Daywalkers and Vampires over Blood Fruit.

Nova and Victor are introduced to the viewers as the leading youth of Daywalkers and Vampires, respectively. With Zed, Addison, Willa, and Eliza putting in efforts to bring both opposing groups to a common ground, Nova and Victor find hope in collaborative efforts for their communities.

As the musical film navigates Nova and Victor's journey to bring their groups together, the film's unique soundtracks add a special touch to their story. The original soundtrack of the movie includes 13 tracks, with cast members lending their voices for several songs. Tom Howe is credited as the composer of the soundtrack.

Exploring the original soundtrack of ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires

A still from ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires (Image via Instagram/@disneyzombies)

ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires includes an original soundtrack with several tracks that complement the plot. The viewers will get to witness the pivotal moments of the film accompanied by unique original songs. The complete soundtrack was released on streaming platforms on July 11, 2025.

A list of all the songs from the original soundtrack is listed below:

Legends In The Making (2:59)

The Place To Be (3:24)

Dream Come True (Intro) (0:34)

Don't Mess With Us (3:33)

Dream Come True (3:18)

Kerosene (3:21)

My Own Way (3:11)

Possible (3:46)

Someday (Reprise) (0:42)

Show The World (2:57)

Ain't No Doubt About It (Reprise) (1:26)

Together As One (2:21)

Score Suite (5:05)

Two songs from the previous films of the franchise, Someday and Ain't No Doubt About It, have been reprised in this fourth film, making it a memorable connection for the fans. Music videos of several songs from the film are also available on the official YouTube channel of Disney Channel Music.

All about the team behind the soundtrack of ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires

A still from ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires (Image via Instagram/@disneyzombies)

Tom Howe has been credited as the composer of the original soundtrack of ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires. The viewers would have listened to the composer's music in popular works such as Ted Lasso (seasons 2 and 3), Wonder Woman (2017), Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (2019), and Dog Man (2025), among others.

Cast members have contributed to the songs as singers, making the soundtrack a special part of the film. Actors such as Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly, Freya Skye, Malachi Barton, Swayam Bhatia, Kylee Russell, Chandler Kinney, Mekonnen Knife, and more can be heard in varied tracks from the original soundtrack.

The entire collection of 13 songs has a total duration of 36 minutes and 41 seconds. Fans of the ZOMBIES franchise can listen to the original soundtrack of the fourth installment on all major streaming platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, and more.

All about the new film

A still from ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires (Image via Instagram/@disneyzombies)

ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires welcomes the fan-favorite duo of Zed and Addison as a new challenge comes about unexpectedly in their lives. Zed gets determined to ace up in football through a summer camp, while Addison has similar summer camp plans for cheerleading. As the duo, Willa and Eliza, set to embark on their summer missions, they encounter two rivalrous groups and get involved in their fight.

They meet Daywalkers and Vampires, the two communities who have been at war with each other over the Blood Fruit. The Daywalker youth leader, Nova, and Vampire's lead Victor, meet the four friends and make it clear that they stand by the opposing factors that their group elders have been telling them.

Zed and Addison's intervention brings a change in Victor and Nova's thoughts as they agree to give collaboration a chance. However, things are not easy for them as they have elders to convince and the dying Blood Fruit roots to safeguard. The film thus takes the viewers through their obstacles and how they stand against all odds to bring about the necessary change.

Watch ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires on Disney+.

