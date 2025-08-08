7 best characters from 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps’

Marvel fans didn't quite know what to expect with The Fantastic Four: First Steps because reboots tend to be a gamble. They can either reignite interest in familiar characters with a fresh new take or completely alienate fans by getting it all wrong. Thankfully for The Fantastic Four: First Steps, the decision to explore a family-first narrative set in an 1960s-inspired retro-futuristic setting resulted in rave reviews.

In The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach play Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch and The Thing accordingly. The four of them have to go up against their biggest threat yet, the planet-devouring cosmic being known as Galactus. Even though things seem grim, they are determined to find a solution, together.

Like the comics, this Marvel movie boasts several noteworthy characters, but there are some particular names, mentioned below, without whom The Fantastic Four: First Steps wouldn't have the same impact.

Disclaimer: This list contains the opinions of the writer, and individual opinions may vary. It also contains spoilers.

Galactus, Ben Grimm and five other characters from The Fantastic Four: First Steps who brought their A-game

7) H.E.R.B.I.E.

The audience instantly connected to the charming H.E.R.B.I.E. (Image via Official Facebook Page)

This beloved character from the comics was previously seen in the extended cut of Fantastic Four (2005), but since it was a non-speaking cameo, the audience didn't really get an opportunity to learn about this fascinating robot. It is fortunate that The Fantastic Four: First Steps rectified its predecessor's shortcomings.

In the new movie, H.E.R.B.I.E. has an extended role and his contribution to the team is invaluable. Created by Mister Fantastic, H.E.R.B.I.E. is short for Humanoid Experimental Robot B-Type Integrated Electronics. Instead of using special effects or CGI, director Matt Shakman and his team decided to use a real-life animatronic, which helped make H.E.R.B.I.E. more believable and likable.

Matthew Wood, who voiced H.E.R.B.I.E. is no novice, having been the voice of General Grievous in the Star Wars franchise in the past. He does a great job bringing the robot's charming personality to life.

6) Galactus

Galactus consumes the life force of planets to satiate his endless hunger (Image via Official Facebook Page)

Superhero movies without compelling villains aren't very inviting for fans of the genre. Shakman understood that he needed antagonists who were intimidating enough to give the heroes a run for their money, and so, it makes sense that the team landed on Galactus.

However, it must be said that Galactus' previous feature-film appearance wasn't quite as threatening as it seemed on paper. In Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007), Galactus was portrayed in the shape of a cosmic cloud, which left fans a little disappointed.

In The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Galactus is reborn as a villain worth remembering thanks to Ralph Ineson's skilled portrayal. The fact that Ineson's Galactus saw Earth-828, home to millions of innocent lives, as just another thing to eat made him that much more sinister.

5) Shalla-Bal/Silver Surfer

Garner's character agreed to become Galactus's herald so that he would spare her planet (Image via Official Facebook Page)

When Julia Garner's Silver Surfer appeared in The Fantastic Four: First Steps trailer for the first time, viewers who haven't read the comics couldn't quite comprehend if she was the same character they had seen in Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer.

After all, the audience was used to the male Silver Surfer, Norrin Radd, who had been voiced by Laurence Fishburne in the movie. The character in The Fantastic Four: First Steps is actually based on the female iteration of Silver Surfer, also known as Shalla-Bal. In the comics, she is Norrin Radd's lover.

Garner's Silver Surfer stands out in The Fantastic Four: First Steps because of her extraordinary powers, which come close to those displayed in the comics. The fact that the First Family had to pull all the tricks in their bag to contain her says a lot about her abilities.

4) Ben Grimm/The Thing

Ben Grimm is Reed's best friend and a former astronaut (Image via Official Instagram Page)

Out of all the heroes sporting iconic blue suits in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, The Thing can't help but stand out because of his rocky appearance. Staying true to the comics, the live-action version of the character has always embodied The Thing's unmistakable wit and impressive superhuman strength.

But there is one thing that makes Ebon Moss-Bachrach's Ben Grimm different from the previous portrayals, and that is the focus on his Jewish roots. In the comics, Ben's family and upbringing have a big influence on the way he views the world, and it is interesting that Moss-Bachrach's Ben brings that aspect of his personality to life on screen.

Ben's witty lines never miss the mark, but the character particularly shines in the emotional moments wherein he struggles to accept and embrace the reality of his situation.

3) Johnny Storm/Human Torch

Quinn's Johnny Storm in The Fantastic Four: First Steps is witty, self-aware and heroic (Image via Official Facebook Page)

This Marvel superhero has been portrayed by various actors over the years, including Chris Evans and Michael B. Jordan. When Joseph Quinn was cast to play the well-known character in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, the fandom was divided because many felt that he wouldn't be able to do justice to the character.

But Shakman recognized the actor's potential and ensured that viewers could see the same for themselves in The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Quinn's Johnny Storm is impulsive and egotistical, taking inspiration from the comic book version. His chemistry with Moss-Bachrach's Ben lends itself to jovial banter that adds to the Fantastic Four dynamic.

The one thing that sets him apart from his predecessors is that the Johnny Storm in The Fantastic Four: First Steps is less interested in pursuing random romantic entanglements and more concerned about giving time to his family.

2) Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic

Reed is the leader of the Fantastic Four (Image via Official Facebook Page)

50-year-old Pedro Pascal has been consistently delivering hits in the last few years, and Marvel fans were certain that he would bring his own flair to the well-known Fantastic Four character in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which he did. Pascal's Reed Richards is as intelligent and courageous as the comic book version.

Whenever the First Family is in a bind, Mister Fantastic is the one who thinks of the most practical solutions. In The Fantastic Four: First Steps, similar to the comics, Reed is dedicated to making the world a better place.

There is no doubt that Pascal's Reed commands attention whenever he is on screen. He tends to prioritize logic over emotions. And yet, he is the head of a loving family unit that prioritizes togetherness and compassion, adding layers to his character arc.

1) Sue Storm/Invisible Woman

Kirby's Sue Storm is powerful, intelligent and compassionate (Image via Official Facebook Page)

The electrifying narrative of The Fantastic Four: First Steps allowed Sue Storm to shine, and the talented Vanessa Kirby ensured that not one minute of the allotted screen time went to waste. Before Kirby, Sue was portrayed by Jessica Alba on the big screen. And while Alba's version was also powerful, Kirby's Sue Storm took it up a level, much to the delight of Marvel fans.

In The Fantastic Four: First Steps, the Invisible Woman is seen pushing the mighty Galactus down multiple blocks, and that is no easy feat. Another reason the audience connected to the new Sue Storm is because of Kirby's balanced portrayal. When she put on the suit, Sue became a symbol of strength, and off duty, she was a caring and compassionate wife, mother, sister and friend.

Marvel fans couldn't get enough of The Fantastic Four: First Steps because these fascinating characters kept them invested and entertained.

