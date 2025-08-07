Matt Smith might land the villain's role in the upcoming Star Wars: Starfighter movie, starring Ryan Gosling

Matt Smith, known for his role in The House of the Dragon, is reportedly joining the cast of Star Wars: Starfighter, the upcoming Lucasfilm feature directed by Shawn Levy and starring Ryan Gosling and Mia Goth. As reported by Deadline, Smith is expected to take on a major villain role in the standalone film, which will explore new territory in the franchise’s timeline.Production on Star Wars: Starfighter is scheduled to begin this fall, with a theatrical release set for May 28, 2027. The project is taking place five years after the events of Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker, marking the first feature-length installment to move beyond the Skywalker saga. The Star Wars: Starfighter is expected to introduce a new set of characters and explore a fresh narrative direction for the franchise.Matt Smith’s expected role in Star Wars: Starfighter View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhile official details about Smith’s character have not been disclosed, multiple sources suggest he will play a key villain in the film. As per Deadline, Levy and Lucasfilm reportedly considered several actors for the role before moving forward with Smith. Neither Lucasfilm nor representatives for Smith have confirmed the casting publicly.This would not be Smith’s first connection to the Star Wars franchise. He was previously attached to The Rise of Skywalker, though his character was ultimately removed during pre-production. In a 2021 appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Smith confirmed that he had been cast in the film and described the role as a “big shift in the history of the franchise.” However, the part was eventually cut, and he did not appear in the final version.''We were close to being in it, but it never quite happened. I think the thing they were thinking of before. Eventually, the part became obsolete, and they didn’t need it. So, I never got to be in ‘Star Wars.''Smith is known for his performances in Doctor Who, The Crown, and HBO’s House of the Dragon, where he portrays Prince Daemon Targaryen. His recent film credits include Last Night in Soho and Morbius. He is also set to star in the upcoming thriller Caught Stealing, directed by Darren Aronofsky, and the limited series The Death of Bunny Monro.About Star Wars: StarfighterStar Wars: Starfighter was officially announced earlier this year at Star Wars Celebration in Tokyo. The Star Wars: Starfighter is being developed as a standalone story set in the Star Wars universe, taking place five years after the events of Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker. It is expected to introduce entirely new characters and not continue the Skywalker saga. The screenplay was crafted by Jonathan Tropper, who has earlier collaborated with director Shawn Levy on films such as The Adam Project and This Is Where I Leave You. If Matt Smith’s casting is confirmed, it would mark his official entry into the Star Wars canon, following a previously canceled role in The Rise of Skywalker. Also read: 8 best Jason Lee movies and shows.