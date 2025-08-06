8 best Jason Lee movies and shows

Jason Lee's acting career spans over three decades. He got his big break in Mallrats (1994), a buddy comedy movie by Kevin Smith, after his debut in videos as a professional skateboarder. Since then, Smith and Lee have collaborated on several movies, nicknamed by fans as the "View Askewniverse", a canon universe where the same characters overlap in different comedic situations.

Ad

While he is known for his goofy characters in must-watch movies and shows like My Name Is Earl and Alvin and the Chipmunks, his versatility also shines through in more antagonistic roles, such as Chasing Amy. His comedic timing, playing flawed but lovable characters, has created a niche fan following over the years, earning him several Golden Globe and SAG nominations.

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong to the writer.

Ad

Trending

My Name is Earl, Chasing Amy, and other movies and shows for Jason Lee fans

1) My Name is Earl (2005-2009)

Lee plays the titular character (Image via Disney+)

Earl is a petty thief with nothing to lose. But after winning the lottery and promptly losing the winning ticket, he decides to right his karma and set his life straight. What follows is a show about the everyday American and his community's quest for redemption and self-discovery in the fictional Camden County.

Ad

The witty writing blends heart and humor to give fans one of the most relatable sitcoms. Jason Lee's portrayal of Earl Hickey toes the fine line between emotionally resonant and absurdly humorous, with every situation funnier than the last. Greg Garcia created a world that is earnest and hilarious, and Lee took the premise to another level.

Where to watch: Hulu/Disney+

2) Chasing Amy (1997)

The cast of the movie (Image via Prime Video)

Friendships crack, relationships plummet, and chaos ensues when Bluntman and Chronic comic book artist Holden McNeil (Ben Affleck) falls in love with Alyssa (Joey Lauren Adams). When he discovers that she is a lesbian, his best friend and comic book business partner, Banky Edwards, does everything in his power to break them up.

Ad

Jason Lee's portrayal of the insecure, homophobic, and crude Banky earned him the Independent Spirit Award for Best Supporting Actor in 1998. The romantic drama by Kevin Smith is an interesting exploration of sexuality, societal expectations, and insecurities, all while being funny and entertaining. Lee embodies the concept, and despite its flaws, the movie is a must-watch.

Where to watch: Prime Video

3) The Residence (2025)

Lee returned to the screen as Tripp (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

After the White House usher is murdered, an eccentric detective named Cordelia Cupp (Uzo Aduba) is brought in to solve the mystery. There, she meets a ragtag crew of staff, the POTUS's family members, and political dignitaries. With thousands of people crossing paths, anyone could be the murderer.

Ad

The best part about a murder mystery like The Residence is how different quirky personalities unite to create an authentic 'whodunit' situation. One of the highlights is the frazzled Jason Lee, who plays Tripp Morgan, the President's brother. Wandering the halls of the White House with Kleptomania and a drinking problem, Lee's comedic timing elevates the show's entertainment quotient.

Where to watch: Netflix

4) Alvin and the Chipmunks (2007)

Lee as Dave Seville (Image via YouTube/20th Century Studios)

Dave Seville is a struggling musician who might have hit rock bottom in his career, until he starts seeing things far beyond human comprehension. The things in question? Three well-dressed chipmunks named Alvin, Simon, and Theodore, whose musical talents might be Dave's way to fame.

Ad

This live-action animation mashup is a treat for fans of musical comedy. Jason Lee's portrayal of the reluctant father figure is hilariously relatable. His adventures with the chipmunks span several movies in the franchise, making Dave his most well-known role. Who can forget the way he screams Alvin's name to get the chipmunk under control?

Where to watch: Disney+

5) The Incredibles (2004)

Lee plays one of Pixar's most famous villains (Image via YouTube/Disney Kids)

Superheroes Mr Incredible and Elastigirl leave their action-packed days behind after marriage, three kids, and a government mandate banning superhero activity. However, a new threat pushes them back into the spotlight. Dusting off their spandex suits and their dormant powers, the family gets down to business.

Ad

Every animated superhero needs a supervillain, and Jason Lee's Buddy Pine, AKA Syndrome, provides the perfect antithesis. He has a solid backstory as Mr. Incredible's number one admirer, whose descent into evil occurred after the superhero rejected his allegiance. Lee lends the tech-obsessed villain immense character, transitioning from a high-energy superfan to a sinister villain through his dialogue delivery.

Where to watch: Disney+

6) Almost Famous (2000)

The cast of Almost Famous with Jason Lee second from left (Image via Netflix)

15-year-old William Miller's (Patrick Fugit) dreams of becoming a journalist come true when he is sent on tour with the Stillwater, a rock band whose tensions rise to the surface. As he slowly becomes part of the inner circle, Will experiences life on the road, finally fitting in, and the cutthroat world of journalism.

Ad

Long-haired and insecure, Jason Lee plays the frontman of Stillwater in his complex glory. His struggles with masculinity and attention underscore his journey, making him highly unlikable. Lee sells the antagonism because it is masked in the desperation to be something more.

This makes the character dynamics in the movie entertaining. While it was a commercial failure, the Cameron Crowe movie was a hit at the Oscars, earning four nominations and winning for Best Original Screenplay.

Ad

Where to watch: Paramount+

7) Enemy of the State (1998)

The main duo in the movie (Image via Prime Video)

Although Jason Lee plays a minor role in this political thriller, he is the catalyst that sets the ball rolling for Will Smith's Robert Clayton Dean. As a wildlife biologist, Lee's Daniel Zavitz inadvertently records the murder of Congressman Phil Hammersley, making him a target of the National Security Agency's Thomas Reynolds.

Ad

As Dean's innocence comes under scrutiny, he teams up with ex-intelligence agent Edward "Brill" Lyle (Gene Hackman) to uncover Reynolds' involvement and the larger plan to keep surveillance legislation at bay. Directed by Tony Scott, the movie is an exploration of power abuse on a governmental level.

Where to watch: Hulu/Disney+

8) Mumford (1999)

The ensemble cast of Mumford (Image via Prime Video)

Dr Mickey Mumford becomes the talk of Mumford, Oregon, when his unconventional therapy methods take the town by storm. As his life becomes increasingly entwined with the townsfolk, friendships form, romance blossoms, and a rivalry like never before takes root in the hearts of two competing therapists. As they dig into his past, they realize things aren't what they seem.

Ad

Jason Lee plays Mumford's genius yet lonely tech mogul, Skip Skipperton. While his business keeps the town afloat and relevant, he is plagued by his lack of genuine relationships and reaches out to the doctor. The two strike up an unlikely friendship, and Skip's deadpan humor comes to the surface. Directed by Lawrence Kasdan, this feel-good drama benefits from Lee and the ensemble cast.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Fans can also watch other Kevin Smith-Jason Lee collaborations, such as Clerks II and Dogma.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pooja Kumar Pooja Kumar is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a bachelor's degree in Electronic Media, which deepened her understanding of the entertainment industry.



With over six years of experience, Pooja has worked as a copywriter at Social Panga and as a part-time editor and social media manager at Revolutionaries. She has won five awards for best digital marketing campaigns during her tenure at Social Panga.



Pooja is passionate about crafting engaging and relatable content. She believes in thorough research and ethical reporting, ensuring accuracy by cross-referencing multiple reputable sources. She also avoids reliance on AI-generated material, preferring an authentic and personal writing style.



A devoted fan of the K-pop group Seventeen, Pooja admires their amazing performances, kindness, and humor. One of her most cherished memories is traveling to Bangkok in December 2023 to experience their live concert with thousands of fans, a moment she would relive if given the chance to travel back in time. Beyond writing, Pooja enjoys weightlifting, boxing, yoga, and reading. She also finds joy in watching K-dramas, listening to music, and the occasional nap. Know More