7 best Uzo Aduba shows and movies to watch if you loved her in The Residence

The internet is abuzz with Uzo Aduba's new Netflix comedy-mystery, The Residence. Her portrayal of Cornelia Cupp, the eccentric detective who ascended onto the White House's murder scene, has earned laughs and tons of praise. Part birder and part detective, her impeccable comedic timing blended with her single-minded focus on nabbing the murderer is a delight for murder mystery fans.

But before Aduba played Cornelia Cupp, she was known for her versatile roles across television and movies. From being the comedic relief with a heart of gold to portraying a nuanced character dealing with the opioid crisis, she has done it all.

Orange is the New Black, Miss Virginia, and other best shows and movies of Uzo Aduba

1) Orange is the New Black (2013-2019)

Uzo Aduba in Orange is the New Black (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

Prison time meets womanhood in this Netflix comedy-drama where Piper Chapman (Taylor Schilling) gets arrested for aiding and abetting a drug smuggler 10 years after the incident. The show follows the lives of inmates in a low-security women's prison, where Uzo Aduba's Susan "Crazy Eyes" Warren also resides.

The character struggles with mental health issues and has constant meltdowns, which Uzo portrays with sensitivity and nuance. Fans were blown away by her performance, especially in the emotional scenes.

In one instance, a distressed Susan tries to tear away the ceiling in hopes of finding heaven. Aduba's performance won her an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress.

2) Miss Virginia (2019)

A still from Miss Virginia (Image via YouTube/Vertical)

Uzo Aduba plays a teenage son's struggling single mother to perfection in Miss Virginia, a movie about the American education system. When her son gets involved in drugs, Virginia Walden wants to shift him to a private school with the hopes of changing his life. However, the school's unaffordability puts her on a revolutionary path.

The Amazon Prime Video movie is based on a real-life story, making Aduba's self-assured portrayal all the more brilliant. Critics and fans praised her for the emotional depth she brought to the character, making them root for her cause.

3) Painkiller (2023)

Uzo Aduba as Edie Flowers in Painkiller (Image via Netflix)

In the wake of a looming opioid crisis, Uzo Aduba plays lawyer Edie Flowers, who is determined to take down the pharma company behind it all. This powerful Netflix mini-series dives into the world of pain and pleasure, placing "OxyContin", the legally prescribed opioid, in the middle of it all.

While the show is based on real-life events, Aduba's role is fictionalized. However, she manages to draw from real-life investigators and their combined roles during the crisis to ace the steadfast and composed character that Flowers stands for.

4) Mrs. America (2020)

Aduba plays Shirley Chisholm (Image via YouTube/FX Networks)

When TV show creators put important moments from American history together with a brilliant ensemble cast including Uzo Aduba and Cate Blanchett, they get a thought-provoking tale like Hulu's Mrs. America. This part-fiction, part-historical show follows the feminist movement around the Equal Rights Amendment in the 70s.

Aduba plays Shirley Chisholm, the first black candidate for a major party's nomination for President of the United States. Her effortlessly emotive portrayal of Chisholm's charm and power as an important political figure won her an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress.

5) In Treatment (2008-2021)

Uzo Aduba as Dr. Brooke Taylor (Image via YouTube/HBO)

Fans satiate their wicked curiosity about what happens behind closed doors in therapy sessions with this Emmy-winning drama series. Uzo Aduba stars as Dr. Brooke Taylor in season 4, an effective reboot of the show by HBO, 10 years after season 3 aired.

The Emmy winner's role as Dr. Taylor is complex in its multitudes. She portrays a persona to her patients while dealing with her personal demons. Her comedic timing, combined with her grounded, empathetic, and realistic portrayal of a therapist, must put the show on every fan's watch list.

6) Greedy People (2024)

Uzo Aduba in Greedy People (Image via YouTube/Lionsgate Movies)

In the sleepy, seaside town of Providence, something sinister looms. A rookie police officer and his increasingly unreliable partner get caught in the middle of a homicide and a basket full of money. Adoba plays Captain Murphy, a police officer who must figure it all out.

In this neo-noir, comically high-stakes storyline, fans can enjoy a new side to Uzo Aduba's acting repertoire. Even as the supporting cast, her screen presence is dazzling and memorable.

7) The Supremes at Earl's All-You-Can-Eat (2024)

A still from the movie (Image via YouTube/Searchlight Pictures)

Girlhood meets life in this comedy-drama about "The Supremes", a trio that faces life's ups and downs together over an all-you-can-eat buffet at Earl's Diner, Indiana.

Aduba's role as Clarice is strong and evokes immediate empathy. She undergoes a marriage crisis with her husband's infidelity while wanting to be there for her best friends' life events. If fans want a pick-me-up movie about community, female friendships, and life, this is the one!

As the show creators hint at a season 2 for Netflix's beloved The Residence, fans wait eagerly to see Uzo Aduba back as Cornelia Cupp on screen.

