7 shows to watch if you liked HBO’s The Eastern Gate

HBO Max's The Eastern Gate is an engaging spy thriller that explores the shadowy realm of espionage. The series focuses on Ewa Oginiec, played by Lena Góra, a Polish intelligence officer wanting to quit the agency after experiencing a personal loss. Nevertheless, her plans are interrupted when her associate, Skiner (Karol Pocheć), is uncovered by Russian agents and disappears completely.

Amid increasing tensions in Eastern Europe, the story delves into the complex interplay of intelligence agencies within the challenges of contemporary warfare. Helmed by Oscar-nominated director Jan P. Matuszyński, the series features a remarkable cast, comprising Andrzej Konopka and Leszek Lichota. Debuting worldwide on January 31, 2025, The Eastern Gate has attracted interest due to its relevant themes and engaging narrative.

The series has been lauded for its genuine depiction of geopolitical intrigue by fans and critics alike. For those who crave high-energy narratives infused with espionage and political intrigue, many more series strike a similar chord as The Eastern Gate.

Trending

Reacher, The Day of the Jackal, and 5 other spy thrillers like The Eastern Gate

1) Homeland

Homeland is a gradually intense, gripping thriller that precisely manages to maintain heightened tension. Combining espionage, psychological drama, and political intrigue, the series reveals the shadowy realm of intelligence with disquieting authenticity.

At the heart of everything is Carrie Mathison, a talented yet unpredictable CIA agent portrayed by Claire Danes. Keen, unyielding, and frequently rash, she grows fixated on the notion that Nicholas Brody (Damian Lewis), a Marine recently freed from captivity, might not be the war hero that people believe him to be.

The series is unrestrained just like The Eastern Gate. It explores the profound personal sacrifices and ethical challenges encountered by individuals in national security roles. Throughout its eight-season duration, it garnered numerous Emmys and Golden Globes, demonstrating its enduring impact in the genre.

For fans of high-stakes spy thrillers like The Eastern Gate filled with deception, betrayal, and intense emotions, this story meets all the criteria.

2) The Americans

Still from 'The Americans' (Image via FX)

The Americans is an exemplary showcase of gradual tension, intertwining Cold War spying with the complicated truth of domestic life. It’s not only about espionage— it’s about the burden of dual identities and the price of fidelity.

Taking place in the 1980s, the series centers on Elizabeth and Philip Jennings, an apparently typical suburban couple in Washington, D.C. However, beneath the picket fences and PTA gatherings, they are covert KGB operatives, executing perilous missions while raising two unsuspecting children.

Each episode is a balancing act of betrayal, allegiance, and endurance. Over six seasons, The Americans garnered Emmys, Golden Globes, and a loyal fanbase. It's espionage at its most intimate— less about blasts, and more about secrets shared in the shadows.

If you were captivated by the complex network of intelligence and secret missions in The Eastern Gate, The Americans offers a similarly intense narrative, enhanced by a historical perspective.

3) The Blacklist

Still from 'The Blacklist' (Image via Netflix)

The story begins when Raymond “Red” Reddington, a famous outlaw, walks into FBI headquarters and gives himself up. However, there's a twist— he will exclusively communicate with novice profiler Elizabeth Keen.

What ensues is a lethal game of cat and mouse, as Reddington supplies the FBI with names from his “Blacklist,” an assortment of the globe’s most perilous criminals, whilst simultaneously concealing his true intentions.

James Spader masters the role of Reddington, offering clever monologues and an unpredictable charisma that makes the character stand out. Megan Boone portrays Elizabeth Keen, ensnared in a tempest of deceit, as she seeks to unravel her enigmatic link to Reddington. Their chemistry drives the show’s appeal— combining action, psychological tactics, and emotional richness.

The series has enjoyed lasting success, accumulating numerous Emmy nominations and a devoted fan base. For individuals intrigued by the clandestine partnerships and hidden activities of The Eastern Gate, The Blacklist presents a gripping challenge brimming with mysteries ready to be revealed.

4) Person of Interest

Still from 'Person of Interest' (Prime Video)

Person of Interest transforms surveillance anxiety into an adrenaline-fueled thriller. At its essence, it revolves around an AI— The Machine— that anticipates violent crimes prior to their occurrence. However, rather than contacting the authorities, its inventor, the secretive billionaire Harold Finch (Michael Emerson), recruits former CIA agent John Reese (Jim Caviezel) to take action.

The series begins as a procedural but rapidly transforms into something more significant. Emerson infuses Finch with a subtle brilliance, while Caviezel's Reese brings action with ruthless effectiveness. Their unexpected collaboration serves as the foundation of the series, strengthened by an impressive supporting cast, featuring Taraji P. Henson and Kevin Chapman.

Throughout its five seasons, Person of Interest received acclaim from critics for its clever narrative and exciting plot twists. It's a series that continually heightens the tension, causing each episode to feel critical. For fans of the strategic accuracy and secretive intelligence realm of The Eastern Gate, this series offers that and much more.

5) Fauda

Still from 'Fauda' (Image via Netflix)

Fauda is a gripping thriller that plunges deep into the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, offering unfiltered intensity and unexpected action. Developed by Lior Raz and Avi Issacharoff— who both possess actual military backgrounds— the series centers on Doron Kavillio (Raz), an ex-Israeli undercover agent drawn back into action when a terrorist he believed to be deceased reappears.

The show flourishes on Netflix due to its genuine nature. The fighting scenes seem authentic, the risks are enormous, and the emotional impact is profound. It embraces the moral ambiguities of war, depicting both sides with complexity and depth.

Since its launch in 2015, Fauda has achieved global recognition, winning accolades such as the Israeli Academy Awards for Best Drama. For individuals attracted to secret operations, undercover assignments, and psychological tactics of The Eastern Gate, this series checks all the boxes.

6) The Day of the Jackal

Still from 'The Day of the Jackal' (Image via Peacock)

Based on Frederick Forsyth’s novel, this 2024 political thriller unravels like a slow-burning fuse, leading to one explosive conclusion. A secretive, ice-cold assassin—codename “The Jackal”— is hired by a French underground organization to kill President Charles de Gaulle. With a calculated precision that mirrors his own methods, an elite detective, Bianca Pullman, is assigned to stop him.

The show strips away theatrics, focusing instead on realism— no unnecessary action, just razor-sharp tension. Ronan Bennett (the showrunner) runs a tight ship keeping things methodical, and relentlessly gripping.

For those who crave intricate plots, shadowy operatives, and covert missions, this one is a must-watch. Fans of The Eastern Gate will find themselves right at home in its world of deception, strategy, and relentless pursuit.

7) Reacher

Amazon’s Reacher delivers a no-nonsense, hard-hitting action thriller that stays true to Lee Child’s bestselling novels. The show follows Jack Reacher— a former military policeman turned drifter— who wanders into a small town and immediately gets pulled into a dangerous conspiracy. Framed for murder, he must untangle a web of corruption, all while taking down anyone foolish enough to get in his way.

Alan Ritchson steps into the role of Reacher, bringing the character’s sheer physicality and sharp intellect straight from the books to the screen. He’s brutal, calculating, and impossible to intimidate. The supporting cast includes Malcolm Goodwin as detective Oscar Finlay and Willa Fitzgerald as Roscoe Conklin, both adding depth to the unfolding mystery.

The show’s straightforward storytelling, combined with explosive fight scenes and a gripping plot, makes it an instant favorite for action lovers. It’s already been renewed for multiple seasons, proving its popularity. Fans of The Eastern Gate will appreciate the relentless pacing, layered characters, and high-stakes conflicts that make both shows impossible to look away from.

From covert operations to high-stakes manhunts, these shows bring the same grit, tension, and action-packed storytelling that made The Eastern Gate a must-watch. Whether it’s espionage, crime, or brutal hand-to-hand combat, each pick delivers relentless thrills.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback