7 feel-good office-based movies to watch like The Intern

70-year-old Ben Whittaker (Robert De Niro) becomes The Intern at About The Fit after boredom forces him out of retirement. There, he strikes up a heartfelt friendship with the company's CEO, Jules Ostin (Anne Hathaway). Although Skeptical at first, Jules starts warming up to his presence at work, and the duo navigate life's ups and downs by learning from each other's experiences.

This feel-good office-based comedy drama, directed by Nancy Meyers, explores the art of opening up to opportunities, irrespective of age. The unlikely friendship between Whittaker and Ostin offers a soothing and hopeful look at life, perfect for a relaxing evening watch.

Here's a list for fans looking for more wholesome and office-based movies like The Intern.

1) The Secret Life of Walter Mitty (2013)

Stiller directed and starred in the movie (Image via Prime Video)

Walter Mitty (Ben Stiller) lives daydreaming about the what-ifs until a strange quest from a famous photojournalist he works with, but has never met, comes knocking. Walter sets off on an adventure, sometimes surreal and mostly heartwarming, to find a missing photo negative and understand the "quintessence of life".

The Intern and The Secret Life of Walter Mitty are movies that remind the audience to live, maybe even thrive, instead of just survive. They encourage a sense of adventure and zest for life, no matter what chapter of life the lead character is in. Stiller manages to bring an imaginative short story by James Thurber to life on the big screen with youthfulness and joy.

Where to watch: Netflix/Prime Video

2) The Devil Wears Prada (2006)

Streep and Hathaway in the movie (Image via Prime Video)

Before Anne Hathaway played a CEO who struck up an unlikely friendship with an old man in The Intern, she was in an intern-like position herself. In this office-based comedy drama directed by David Frankel, she plays Andrea "Andy" Sachs, an aspiring journalist stuck in a miserable fashion magazine office run by Miranda Priestley (Meryl Streep).

Priestley is everything Ben Whittaker is not: Ruthless, unempathetic, and intolerant. But as the drama progresses, an unlikely relationship forms between her and Andy, one that matches the intensity and borderline cruelty of the industry. They help each other grow, understand each other better, and in the end, change their outlook towards life.

Where to watch: Prime Video/Disney+/Apple TV

3) The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014)

A still from the Wes Anderson movie (Image via Prime Video)

Political upheaval, a bequeathed painting, and a murder accusation threaten the whimsical life of concierge Monsieur Gustave H. (Ralph Fiennes) of the Grand Budapest Hotel. What follows is an adventure of epic proportions in 1932 Europe, with his protege, the bell boy, Zero, by his side.

The Grand Budapest Hotel is not a feel-good movie at first glance. It shows the trials and hardships of a man accused of murder against the backdrop of the holocaust. However, at its core, the movie is about unexpected friendships and loyalty between the lead duo.

Swap The Intern's regular old office for a surreal hotel dreamscape straight from director Wes Anderson's creative genius, and fans have a feel-good, office-based movie to immerse themselves in.

Where to watch: Netflix/Prime Video

4) The Internship (2013)

Vaughn and Wilson in the movie (Image via Prime Video)

Billy McMahon (Vince Vaughn) and Nick Campbell (Owen Wilson) get laid off from a sales job. Next thing they know, their unconventional answers and age have landed them an opportunity to work at Google. What follows is a chaotic story about trying something new with life's second chances, and friendships that go beyond fighting for the same job.

The Intern and The Internship have similar premises but take two different paths to explore the lives of people who might be considered obsolete. Wilson and Vaughn, in collaboration with director Shawn Levy, offer a funny, heart-warming, and feel-good entertainment that is perfect to unwind with.

Where to watch: Netflix/Prime Video

5) In Good Company (2004)

The main cast of In Good Company (Image via Prime Video)

Senior ad executive David Foreman (Dennis Quaid) doesn't know what is worse: Being forced to fire long-term colleagues, getting demoted, or working under the new 26-year-old business prodigy, Carter (Topher Grace). To make matters worse, David's begrudging friendship with his new boss sours when he spots Carter dating his daughter, Alex (Scarlett Johansson).

In some ways, In Good Company mimics The Intern's themes like ageism and the feeling of being phased out of a place someone considers their life's work. Ben Whittaker and David Foreman grapple with these changes in unique ways, but the underlying message is simple: Life moves fast enough, so it is important to take a moment and acknowledge what matters most.

Where to watch: Apple TV/Netflix

6) Office Space (1999)

A still from the satire (Image via Prime Video)

For fans of The Intern who want more satire infused in their office-based movie recommendations, Office Space should be the next watch. A witty take on the monotony of work and cubicle life, the movie revolves around the dangerously bored and bullied Peter Gibbons (Ron Livingston). He must take matters into his hands after his only two friends at the company are at risk of termination.

Written and directed by Silicon Valley's Mike Judge, Office Space explores the breaking point of disgruntled office workers and friends Peter, Michael, and Samir. Chaos ensues when Peter visits a hypnotherapy session, and his doctor dies before snapping him out of hypnosis.

Just like The Intern, the dark comedy drama uses the power of friendship to face life's challenges, but takes a wildly different route, much to fans' delight.

Where to watch: Prime Video

7) 9 to 5 (1980)

The trio takes on their boss (Image via Prime Video)

Veteran actors Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, and Dolly Parton light up the screen as unlikely friends and office workers. In an ultimate game of cat-and-mouse, the three women--Judy, Violet, and Doralee--try to one-up their sexist boss, but that quickly dissolves into a comedy of errors spiralling out of their control.

Although entertainingly wicked and vengeful, the premise of 9 to 5 is essentially about female friendships and the power of sticking together in a fast-moving world riddled with patriarchy. This underrated classic will entertain The Intern fans who want a more retro and innovative take on feel-good office-based movies.

Where to watch: Netflix

Fans of The Intern can also check out feel-good office-based movies and shows like Ted Lasso, The Proposal, and Horrible Bosses.

