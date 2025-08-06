7 Brittany Snow Movies and Shows to Watch if You Loved Her in 'The Hunting Wives'

Brittany Snow movies and shows have garnered a large number of fans over the years. She started her career reportedly as a child artist on the soap opera Guiding Light, and followed by then she progressed to primetime with American Dreams.

This NBC show displayed her acting and singing talents. Her movie career later took off with teen musicals and comedies. Brittany established herself as a versatile performer across various genres. The actress holds the potential to handle drama, comedy, drama and musical skills with unwavering determination and abilities.

Her authentic screen presence and talent have made her a Hollywood favourite. Her recent performance in The Hunting Wives validates her acting chops. The premise of the story follows Sophie O'Neil, moving from Boston to East Texas. Sophie becomes stuck with socialite Margo Banks and her unlikely, strange circle.

The thriller show explores themes of seduction, obsession, and murder among rich white housewives. Snow delivers a memorable performance that displays her dramatic range. Apart from this movie, there are other shows and films where Brittany Snow demonstrates her acting skills through various genres.

John Tucker Must Die, American Dreams, Prom Night, and four other Brittany Snow movies and shows to watch if you liked her in The Hunting Wives

1) Pitch Perfect (2012)

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

The first installment among popular Brittany Snow movies and shows is Pitch Perfect. Snow portrays the role of Chloe Beale, a cheerful co-captain of the a cappella group Barden Bellas. The premise of the story follows Beca Mitchell (portrayed by Anna Kendrick), a new student who reluctantly joins the a cappella group

The Bellas face strong competition from their male counterparts, the Treblemakers, and Chloe serves as the group's vocal powerhouse and eternal optimist.

She has her faith in the tradition of maintaining the classic Bella's sound and brings impactful energy to the role with her vibrant persona. Her character provides both genuine heart and comedic sequences to the narrative.

The movie gradually turned into an alleged hit that started the ongoing success franchise of the film. Snow's chemistry with the ensemble cast acted as a catalyst in creating an authentic friendship dynamic in the movie.

The fans of the actor can stream this movie on Amazon Prime.

2) Hairspray (2007)

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Hairspray stands out among Brittany Snow movies and shows as a spectacular movie experience. Snow embodies the role of Amber Von Tussie, a privileged teen daughter of Velma Von Tussie. The narrative takes place around 1960s Baltimore during the civil rights era. She plays the primary antihero to the main lead, Tracy Turnblad.

She desperately wishes to win the Miss Teenage Hairsparey crown and go to any lengths for the same. Brittany Snow delivers both memorable vocals and comedic elements in this role. Her characters represent the spoilt rich, resistant to social evolution. The movie deals with intense themes through vibrant performances and musical performances.

Brittany holds her own alongside seasoned actors like Michelle Pfeiffer and John Travolta, and her portrayal accurately balances genuine menace and humor.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

3) John Tucker Must Die (2006)

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This teen comedy ranks high among beloved Brittany Snow movies and shows. Brittany Snow plays Kate Spencer, a quiet new student who turns central to an extended revenge plot. Three privileged girls from the school learn they are attracted to the same boy, John Tucker.

And they go on to recruit Kate to help them break his heart as a part of the revenge plan. After initial resistance, Kate agrees to participate in their orchestrated plan.

It involves making John fall for Kate and then her proceeding to break his heart. Brittany Snow brings nuance to Kate's transformation from a coy girl outcast to a confident young woman. Her character arc drives the movie's emotional core beyond the surface comedy.

John Tucker Must Die is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

4) American Dreams (2002-2005)

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

American Dreams represents a significant breakthrough in the history of Brittany Snow movies and shows. The story features Snow as Meg Pryor, the eldest daughter of a Catholic family in the 60s. The series follows the Pryor family's adaptation to cultural changes in the era. Meg often shows up as a dancer on the fictional version of American Bandstand.

Her character deals with stereotypical teenage issues against a backdrop of events in history. The show covers the Vietnam War, the civil rights movement, and the assassination of John F Kennedy.

Meg's storyline involves family conflicts, first love, and coming-of-age themes. The actress demonstrates her singing potential through various vocal performances in the story.

This show is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

5) Prom Night (2008)

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This horror remake displays Brittany Snow movies and shows range across different themes and genres. She portrays the role of Donna Keppel, a high school senior getting ready for prom night.

Three years earlier, Donna witnessed the murder of her family by an obsessive teacher. The murderer, Richard Fenton, manages to escape from prison to finish what he started. Donna gets entangled in a chaotic stalking during her prom.

Brittany Snow portrays a young woman traumatized by past violence with a lot of conviction. Her acting balances growing determination to survive and vulnerability.

The movie follows Donna as she realizes the fights and threats back. Brittany Snow handles both the physical demands and the emotional weight of this horror genre. The film relies on suspense rather than gruesome to create conflicts.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

6) Someone Great (2019)

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This movie represents modern Brittany Snow movies and shows that explore contemporary relationships. Brittany Snow portrays Blair, the married friend, as being in a close group of women. The story follows Jenny facing a breakup and eventually moves across the country for work.

Blair struggles with her own marital problems while supporting Jenny. Through her portrayal of Blair, Brittany Snow brings depth to the character as someone who effectively conceals her own issues to resolve others. The film explores female connections and unconventional ways people deal with romantic heartbreak.

Someone Great is available on Netflix for viewers to watch.

7) Would You Rather (2012)

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This is a psychological horror film that displays Brittany Snow's movies and shows range in an intense range.

Brittany Snow plays the role of Iris, a young lady desperate to for her sibling's cancer treatments. She accepts an invitation to a dinner party to collect some funds, but ends up in a deadly game.

The wealthy host forces guests to choose between escalating disturbing options. Iris must contemplate and decide how far she will go to win prize money.

Brittany Snow delivers a memorable performance as someone pushed to her moral boundaries. Her character faces impossible choices between staying alive and maintaining her human side.

The movie explores themes of morality, desperation, and class inequality. Snow conveys Iris's internal struggle with conviction as the game progresses.

The film is available is available on Amazon Prime for viewers.

These Brittany Snow movies and shows display her impressive range as an actor. She consistently delivers memorable performances from horror to comedy and drama to musicals. Each movie displays different aspects of her versatility and talents. Fans of The Hunting Wives will find these films engaging.

