7 thrillers to watch if you loved The Hunting Wives

The Hunting Wives is a drama series adapted from May Cobb’s novel, featuring Malin Akerman, Brittany Snow, Dermot Mulroney, Evan Jonigkeit, Chrissy Metz, Jaime Ray Newman, and Katie Lowes. It debuted on Netflix on July 21, 2025.

Set in the fictional East Texas town of Maple Brook, the story follows Sophie, a young mother whose life unravels after she gets involved with a group of wealthy housewives. A web of secrets and suspicion unravels when she is found connected to a local teenager’s death.

If viewers enjoyed The Hunting Wives for its themes of female friendship, buried secrets, social ambition, and slow-burning suspense wrapped in a glamorous setting, then here are seven other similar shows.

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

1) Desperate Housewives

The series follows women whose hidden scandals surface after a friend’s s*icide (Image via Hulu)

Desperate Housewives is a mystery comedy-drama series created by Marc Cherry. In the fictional town of Fairview on Wisteria Lane, a group of women find their hidden secrets and scandals exposed after a friend’s unexpected death.

Spanning 15 years, including a five-year time jump, the series explores their domestic struggles, family drama, and the dark mysteries behind their seemingly perfect suburban neighborhood.

Like Desperate Housewives, The Hunting Wives peels back the curtain on outwardly perfect suburban lives, exposing hidden affairs and scandal beneath the polished surface of a privileged community.

Where to watch: Disney+, Hulu, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video

2) Big Little Lies

Big Little Lies is a psychological dark comedy-drama series (Image via Apple TV+)

Big Little Lies is an American psychological dark comedy-drama series adapted from Liane Moriarty’s 2014 novel of the same name.

Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern, and Zoë Kravitz star as five Monterey women whose lives become linked by a murder investigation.

Supporting cast members include Alexander Skarsgård, Adam Scott, James Tupper, and Jeffrey Nordling. Meryl Streep joined in season 2, while Kathryn Newton and Iain Armitage were promoted from recurring roles.

The Hunting Wives shares a psychological and suspenseful tone with Big Little Lies, centering on a group of affluent women whose bonds and buried truths lead to a deadly unraveling.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Hulu, HBO Max

3) Devious Maids

The show centers on four Latina maids: Marisol, Rosie, Carmen, and Zoila (Image via Apple TV+)

Devious Maids is a comedy-drama and mystery series created by Marc Cherry. Inspired by the Mexican show Ellas son... la alegría del hogar by Eugenio Derbez, the series was produced by Cherry, Eva Longoria, and others.

In Beverly Hills, the show follows four Latina maids as they work for the city’s elite. Immersed in their employers' glamorous yet secretive lives, they uncover a web of scandals, mysteries, and crimes.

The ensemble cast includes Ana Ortiz, Dania Ramirez, Roselyn Sánchez, Judy Reyes, and several supporting actors, such as Susan Lucci and Grant Show.

Both The Hunting Wives and Devious Maids explore the entangled lives of women caught between wealth, status, and the dangerous secrets lurking within their elite social circles.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+, Apple TV+

4) Revenge

The show follows a woman drawn into a dangerous world of deceit (Image via Apple TV+)

Revenge is an American drama series created by Mike Kelley, featuring Emily VanCamp and Madeleine Stowe. It draws inspiration from Alexandre Dumas’ classic novel The Count of Monte Cristo.

The story follows a young woman who assumes a new identity and moves to the wealthy community of the Hamptons to exact revenge on the powerful families who destroyed her life two decades earlier.

As her plan unfolds, she becomes entangled in a web of secrets, deception, and betrayal that threatens to unravel the entire town.

The theme of calculated vengeance in Revenge is reflected in The Hunting Wives, which follows a woman pulled into a seductive world where trust is fragile and consequences are fatal.

Where to watch: Disney+, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video

5) The Affair

A psychological drama about the fallout of a chance encounter (Image via Apple TV+)

The Affair is a drama series created by Sarah Treem and Hagai Levi, starring Dominic West, Ruth Wilson, Maura Tierney, and Joshua Jackson.

It is a psychological drama that explores the emotional complexities and ripple effects of a relationship that begins with a chance encounter in Montauk, New York. Told through shifting perspectives and timelines, the series explores how trauma and personal choices lead to love and betrayal.

The Hunting Wives shares common ground with The Affair in its exploration of betrayal, blurred morals, and how one impulsive choice can spiral into a life-altering crisis.

Where to watch: Netflix, Hulu, Apple TV+, Paramount+, HBO Max

6) Tell Me Your Secrets

The show follows a trio of characters, each with a mysterious and troubling past (Image via Apple TV+)

Tell Me Your Secrets is a U.S. thriller drama series created by Harriet Warner.

The story centers on three characters with dark and complicated pasts: Emma, once known as Karen Miller, who survived a close encounter with a killer; John, a former serial offender seeking redemption; and Mary, a grieving mother fixated on locating her missing daughter.

As they are each driven to their limits, the line between victim and perpetrator blurs, and their pasts and motives become increasingly difficult to untangle.

Much like Tell Me Your Secrets, The Hunting Wives unfolds a dark and suspenseful story where hidden pasts, obsession, and suspicion collide.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+

7) Palm Royale

Palm Royale is a period comedy-drama series (Image via Apple TV+)

Palm Royale is a period comedy-drama series created by Abe Sylvia, based on Juliet McDaniel’s 2018 novel Mr. & Mrs. American Pie.

In 1969, the story follows Maxine Dellacorte-Simmons (Kristen Wiig), an outsider determined to break into Palm Beach’s elite social scene by gaining entry to the exclusive Palm Royale country club.

Along the way, she confronts the personal cost of chasing status and belonging.

Set against a glamorous backdrop, The Hunting Wives reflects Palm Royale in showing an outsider’s attempt to enter society, only to find the price of acceptance is dangerously high.

Where to watch: Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video

Interested viewers can watch The Hunting Wives on Netflix.

