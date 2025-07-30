The Hunting Wives season 1 concluded with several disasters, but Abby’s death is the most pivotal tragedy

The Hunting Wives season 1 revolves around the murder mystery involving Abby Jackson's death. The show's plot unfolds over eight episodes, revealing the events that led to her murder and its consequences on members of the Hunting Wives club.

The drama series debuted on Netflix on July 21, 2025. Rebecca Cutter, the show's creator, adapted the series from May Cobb's 2021 novel of the same name.

The Hunting Wives is led by Brittany Snow and Malin Akerman, with Jaime Ray Newman, Katie Lowes, Chrissy Metz, Evan Jonigkeit, and Dermot Mulroney appearing in supporting roles. Madison Wolfe plays Abby, a religious teenager whose death starts a series of events that unravels the town's darkest secrets.

The show's official synopsis, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

"Sophie trades city life for East Texas and falls into a wealthy socialite's magnetic orbit - where a clique of housewives hide deadly secrets."

Abby gets caught up in the scandals of The Hunting Wives season 1

An image of Abby and Brad from The Hunting Wives season 1 (Image via Netflix)

The central plot of the Netflix series revolves around members of the Hunting Wives club— Margo, Sophie, Jill, and Callie. Although Abby isn't a central character in The Hunting Wives season 1, her death and subsequent investigation have a profound effect on each of the Hunting Wives.

Abby is the daughter of the single mother Starr, and the mother-daughter duo is among the town's less affluent members. She is deeply religious and wears a purity ring, but her boyfriend, Brad, pressures her into losing her virginity. She confides in Pastor Pete about her moral dilemma, however, a misunderstanding leads him to think that she had an abortion.

Brad, the son of Jill and her husband Reverend Clint, cheats on his girlfriend by having a secret affair with his mother's best friend, Margo, who herself is married to the oil tycoon, Jed. She gets pregnant and gets an out-of-town abortion. When Abby finds out the truth, she threatens to expose the affair, prompting Margo to shoot her dead.

How does Abby's death tie into other murders in The Hunting Wives?

An image of Abby and her mother Starr from The Hunting Wives season 1 (Image via Netflix)

In the penultimate episode of The Hunting Wives season 1, Abby's mother, Starr, accuses Jill of killing her daughter to keep her away from Brad. The situation quickly escalates, with Jill shooting Starr in self-defense before she herself gets shot by Callie.

Abby's death also plays an important role in solving the missing case of another teenager, Kaycee Krummel. While investigating Abby's case, Deputy Salazar begins to suspect Pastor Pete's involvement, as he was the last person she called before her murder. To her shock, Salazar discovers that Pete was behind Kaycee's kidnapping and recently abducted another young woman named Nina.

When confronted, Pete chooses to kill himself rather than turn himself in.

In the finale, Sophie discovers the truth about Margo, prompting her brother, Kyle, who helped his sister commit the crime, to kill Sophie before she can expose them. But Sophie runs him over and dumps his body into the lake.

Hence, Abby's death started a domino effect that claimed the lives of four more individuals.

Viewers can watch all episodes of The Hunting Wives season 1 exclusively on Netflix.

