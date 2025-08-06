  • home icon
  • Shows
  • Is Anna Kendrick’s romcom series Love Life on Netflix? All details explored

Is Anna Kendrick’s romcom series Love Life on Netflix? All details explored

By Kinette Sumadia
Modified Aug 06, 2025 11:24 GMT
Anna Kendrick
Anna Kendrick's Love Life series in now on Netflix (Custom cover edited by Sportskeeda, Original Image [Netflix])

Anna Kendrick's HBO Max romcom anthology series, Love Life, has now found a new streaming platform, Netflix. The series ran for two seasons on HBO Max from 2020 to 2021, but HBO decided to cancel the series in December 2022, a month after its season 2 finale came out.

Ad

Previously in May 2022, HBO told TV Line that the series had become one of the platform's "top performers." However, the streamer decided to remove the show from its roster altogether a year after the season 2 finale, making it widely unavailable to watch except for VOD services.

As of Tuesday, August 5, 2025, all episodes of seasons 1 and 2 of Love Life will be available to watch on Netflix. After Lionsgate Television completed its full separation from Starz in May, the former was able to license this series to the streaming giant.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

The anthology series received a positive response from critics over the years. While the first season only got a 63% rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, it has a higher rating from the general audience at 83%. Season 2 also earned a much-improved score. It's 'certified fresh' with a 95% rating.

What is Anna Kendrick's Love Life anthology series all about?

The romcom series centers around Anna Kendrick's character, Darby Carter, and her journey of finding lasting love in her 20s. She's craving connections with people after growing up in a broken home and being shuttled back and forth between her mother and father. While she engaged in several dead-end relationships in college, she's now looking for something deeper.

Ad

Instead of a straightforward story of Darby's journey to finding love, the series is told in a romance-per-episode structure, at least in the beginning. The show synopsis reads:

"Each season of 'Love Life' follows a different person, jumping back and forth between timelines throughout all the diverse relationships they encounter in their lives to demonstrate how they subsequently shape them into who they are."
Ad
Ad

The trek to the show's heroine's love life starts in 2012, and along the way, she meets various potential love interests, representing various universal dating experiences. Meanwhile, Darby is exploring the complexities of her own identity, which is partly shaped by the relationships she has throughout her journey from her first love to her last love. The show's synopsis further reads:

"A new interest introduced in each episode shines a spotlight on the evolution of relationships as people grow older and find their true selves."
Ad

Season 1 focuses more on Darby's storyline, and while she still appears in the second installment, the show switches the narrative to focus on William Jackson Harper's Marcus Watkins. He's a book editor with a passing connection to Darby as he has attended her wedding.

Tell Me Lies director Sam Boyd created the series. Besides Kendrick and Harper, it also stars Zoë Chao, Peter Vack, Sasha Compère, Punkie Johnson, Jessica Williams, and Christopher Powell. Lesley Manville and Keith David also join forces as narrators in the series.

Ad

Besides Love Life, Netflix had also picked up P-Valley, The Hunting Wives, which was previously exclusively streaming on Starz, along with all three seasons of Hightown.

About the author
Kinette Sumadia

Kinette Sumadia

Twitter icon

Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.

Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.

Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Kinette Sumadia
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications