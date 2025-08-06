Is Anna Kendrick’s romcom series Love Life on Netflix? All details explored

Anna Kendrick's HBO Max romcom anthology series, Love Life, has now found a new streaming platform, Netflix. The series ran for two seasons on HBO Max from 2020 to 2021, but HBO decided to cancel the series in December 2022, a month after its season 2 finale came out.Previously in May 2022, HBO told TV Line that the series had become one of the platform's &quot;top performers.&quot; However, the streamer decided to remove the show from its roster altogether a year after the season 2 finale, making it widely unavailable to watch except for VOD services.As of Tuesday, August 5, 2025, all episodes of seasons 1 and 2 of Love Life will be available to watch on Netflix. After Lionsgate Television completed its full separation from Starz in May, the former was able to license this series to the streaming giant. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe anthology series received a positive response from critics over the years. While the first season only got a 63% rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, it has a higher rating from the general audience at 83%. Season 2 also earned a much-improved score. It's 'certified fresh' with a 95% rating.What is Anna Kendrick's Love Life anthology series all about?The romcom series centers around Anna Kendrick's character, Darby Carter, and her journey of finding lasting love in her 20s. She's craving connections with people after growing up in a broken home and being shuttled back and forth between her mother and father. While she engaged in several dead-end relationships in college, she's now looking for something deeper.Instead of a straightforward story of Darby's journey to finding love, the series is told in a romance-per-episode structure, at least in the beginning. The show synopsis reads:&quot;Each season of 'Love Life' follows a different person, jumping back and forth between timelines throughout all the diverse relationships they encounter in their lives to demonstrate how they subsequently shape them into who they are.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe trek to the show's heroine's love life starts in 2012, and along the way, she meets various potential love interests, representing various universal dating experiences. Meanwhile, Darby is exploring the complexities of her own identity, which is partly shaped by the relationships she has throughout her journey from her first love to her last love. The show's synopsis further reads:&quot;A new interest introduced in each episode shines a spotlight on the evolution of relationships as people grow older and find their true selves.&quot;Season 1 focuses more on Darby's storyline, and while she still appears in the second installment, the show switches the narrative to focus on William Jackson Harper's Marcus Watkins. He's a book editor with a passing connection to Darby as he has attended her wedding.Tell Me Lies director Sam Boyd created the series. Besides Kendrick and Harper, it also stars Zoë Chao, Peter Vack, Sasha Compère, Punkie Johnson, Jessica Williams, and Christopher Powell. Lesley Manville and Keith David also join forces as narrators in the series.Besides Love Life, Netflix had also picked up P-Valley, The Hunting Wives, which was previously exclusively streaming on Starz, along with all three seasons of Hightown.