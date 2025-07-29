Amanda Balionis reveals her new 'obsession' after taking the role of a coach

Amanda Balionis has been going through a hectic schedule in recent weeks. She was covering the Open Championship for CBS in Northern Ireland, and subsequently, she was also involved in the 3M Open. Now it appears that Balionis has found a new obsession, which she shared on her Instagram account, along with a new collaboration for her NGO, Puppies and Golf.
Puppies and Golf has joined hands with another non-profit organization, named First Tee - Greater Charlotte. For context, First Tee focuses on youth development and teaches young girls golf while also making them learn about life skills, core values, and character education. Amanda Balionis wanted the younger generation to learn about how to deal with animals, which led to this collaboration.
Amanda Balionis, in an Instagram story about this partnership, explained how she became a coach and would be looking after young girls, practicing some golf shots.
"Nobody Panic. The only tips I'm giving today are on how to approach a dog safely and how to have a positive attitude," she captioned one of her Instagram stories.
Balionis even included a picture of her coach's ID card in her IG story; here's a look:
Apart from that, the CBS reporter shared another Instagram story about Flamingo putting. This is a new technique in which a golfer places one leg folded behind the other, similar to how a flamingo stands. In this position, they try to putt the ball. Balionis described this approach as her new "obsession" in a recent Instagram story.
"Flamingo putting is my new obsession now," she captioned her story.
Talking about the story, here's a look at it:
Amanda Balionis shared many Instagram stories from her day and praised how girls are learning both on and off the course.
Amanda Balionis expressed that her heart is 'exploding'
First Tee - Greater Charlotte is situated in Charlotte, North Carolina, and provides positive learning opportunities for young people. Amanda Balionis' NGO Puppies and Golf recorded one of their lectures for the young ladies, during which they taught the children how to approach a puppy.
The CBS reporter noted that seeing the young girls learn so much both on and off the course makes her heart race. She stated that in an Instagram story that read,
"My heart is exploding. These girls are learning so much this week, both on and off the course."
Talking more about the story, here's a look at it:
The CBS reporter is set to cover the upcoming Wyndham Championship, which will take place at Sedgefield CC beginning July 30.