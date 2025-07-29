  • home icon
Wyndham Championship 2025 Round 1 tee times and pairings explored

By Anurag Bhardwaj
Published Jul 29, 2025 17:35 GMT
The Wyndham Championship will be kicking off on July 30 at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina. The course is much anticipated by fans, given that it is a classic Donald Ross design. Its design has been ideal for this tournament; thus, the Wyndham Championship has been hosted at the same location since 2008.

This year's Wyndham Championship will have a record purse amount of $8.2 million, with a 72-hole format. Last year, Aaron Rai won the entire tournament with a remarkable 18-under-par score. The purse at the time was $7.9 million, and Rai's 18% winnings were $1.422 million.

While last year's champion's score suggests that the course is advantageous to golfers, this is not the case. Sedgefield Country Club provides a reward for precision and strategy. The course has tight fairways, small undulating greens, clever bunkering, and shot-making challenges.

Talking more about this year's Wyndham Championship, the PGA Tour has announced the tee groups for the first two rounds, and here's a look at them.

What are the tee groups for Round 1 of the Wyndham Championship?

The Wyndham Championship is likely to be a very competitive tournament, and the PGA Tour has created tee groups accordingly. Speaking of them, here's how the Round 1 tee groupings will look:

1st Tee – Round 1

  • 6:50 AM – Victor Perez, Ben Kohles, Chandler Phillips
  • 7:01 AM – Justin Lower, Patrick Fishburn, Max McGreevy
  • 7:12 AM – Doug Ghim, Ryo Hisatsune, Isaiah Salinda
  • 7:23 AM – Rafael Campos, Erik van Rooyen, Nick Hardy
  • 7:34 AM – Austin Eckroat, Patton Kizzire, Adam Svensson
  • 7:45 AM – Matthieu Pavon, Lee Hodges, Matt Wallace
  • 7:56 AM – Harry Hall, Davis Riley, Seamus Power
  • 8:07 AM – Brian Campbell, Stephan Jaeger, Webb Simpson
  • 8:18 AM – Garrick Higgo, Si Woo Kim, Aaron Wise
  • 8:29 AM – Alex Noren, Will Gordon, Danny Walker
  • 8:40 AM – John Pak, Kaito Onishi, Stephen Franken
  • 8:51 AM – Will Chandler, Braden Thornberry, Gordon Sargent
  • 9:02 AM – Matteo Manassero, Frankie Capan III, Scotty Kennon
  • 12:10 PM – Chad Ramey, Chesson Hadley, Rasmus Højgaard
  • 12:21 PM – Aaron Baddeley, Mark Hubbard, Chan Kim
  • 12:32 PM – Alex Smalley, Nicolai Højgaard, Greyson Sigg
  • 12:43 PM – Hideki Matsuyama, Robert MacIntyre, Rickie Fowler
  • 12:54 PM – Keegan Bradley, Ben Griffin, Andrew Novak
  • 1:05 PM – Jake Knapp, Tony Finau, Matt Fitzpatrick
  • 1:16 PM – Thomas Detry, Matt McCarty, Sahith Theegala
  • 1:27 PM – Ryan Fox, Sungjae Im, Gary Woodland
  • 1:38 PM – Denny McCarthy, Sam Stevens, David Lipsky
  • 1:49 PM – Patrick Rodgers, Max Greyserman, Vince Whaley
  • 2:00 PM – Antoine Rozner, Trevor Cone, Luke Clanton
  • 2:11 PM – Kris Ventura, Ricky Castillo, Thomas Rosenmueller
  • 2:22 PM – Michael Thorbjornsen, Jesper Svensson, Austin Duncan
10th Tee – Round 1

  • 6:50 AM – Beau Hossler, Bud Cauley, Eric Cole
  • 7:01 AM – Jim Herman, Cameron Young, Rico Hoey
  • 7:12 AM – Keith Mitchell, Matti Schmid, Kevin Roy
  • 7:23 AM – Akshay Bhatia, Jordan Spieth, Adam Scott
  • 7:34 AM – Aaron Rai, Tom Kim, Max Homa
  • 7:45 AM – Kurt Kitayama, Ryan Gerard, William Mouw
  • 7:56 AM – Nico Echavarria, Davis Thompson, Christian Bezuidenhout
  • 8:07 AM – Chris Kirk, Emiliano Grillo, Byeong Hun An
  • 8:18 AM – Nick Dunlap, Cam Davis, Andrew Putnam
  • 8:29 AM – Joel Dahmen, Ryan Palmer, Harry Higgs
  • 8:40 AM – Pierson Coody, David Ford, Jackson Koivun (a)
  • 8:51 AM – Takumi Kanaya, Noah Goodwin, Preston Cole
  • 9:02 AM – Paul Peterson, Quade Cummins, Steven Fisk
  • 12:10 PM – Henrik Norlander, David Skinns, Mac Meissner
  • 12:21 PM – Zac Blair, Jacob Bridgeman, Sami Välimäki
  • 12:32 PM – Kevin Kisner, Sam Ryder, Thorbjørn Olesen
  • 12:43 PM – Matt Kuchar, Brandt Snedeker, Adam Schenk
  • 12:54 PM – Joe Highsmith, Brice Garnett, Taylor Montgomery
  • 1:05 PM – Peter Malnati, Camilo Villegas, Luke List
  • 1:16 PM – J.T. Poston, Lucas Glover, Zach Johnson
  • 1:27 PM – Karl Vilips, Kevin Yu, Adam Hadwin
  • 1:38 PM – Trey Mullinax, Nate Lashley, Ben Silverman
  • 1:49 PM – Lanto Griffin, Michael Kim, Carson Young
  • 2:00 PM – Thriston Lawrence, Niklas Nørgaard, Cristobal Del Solar
  • 2:11 PM – Philip Knowles, Kevin Velo, Matthew Riedel
  • 2:22 PM – Jackson Suber, Daryl Dickserson, Taïen Lee
