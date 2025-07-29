Wyndham Championship 2025 Round 1 tee times and pairings explored

The Wyndham Championship will be kicking off on July 30 at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina. The course is much anticipated by fans, given that it is a classic Donald Ross design. Its design has been ideal for this tournament; thus, the Wyndham Championship has been hosted at the same location since 2008.

This year's Wyndham Championship will have a record purse amount of $8.2 million, with a 72-hole format. Last year, Aaron Rai won the entire tournament with a remarkable 18-under-par score. The purse at the time was $7.9 million, and Rai's 18% winnings were $1.422 million.

While last year's champion's score suggests that the course is advantageous to golfers, this is not the case. Sedgefield Country Club provides a reward for precision and strategy. The course has tight fairways, small undulating greens, clever bunkering, and shot-making challenges.

Talking more about this year's Wyndham Championship, the PGA Tour has announced the tee groups for the first two rounds, and here's a look at them.

What are the tee groups for Round 1 of the Wyndham Championship?

The Wyndham Championship is likely to be a very competitive tournament, and the PGA Tour has created tee groups accordingly. Speaking of them, here's how the Round 1 tee groupings will look:

1st Tee – Round 1

6:50 AM – Victor Perez, Ben Kohles, Chandler Phillips

– Victor Perez, Ben Kohles, Chandler Phillips 7:01 AM – Justin Lower, Patrick Fishburn, Max McGreevy

– Justin Lower, Patrick Fishburn, Max McGreevy 7:12 AM – Doug Ghim, Ryo Hisatsune, Isaiah Salinda

– Doug Ghim, Ryo Hisatsune, Isaiah Salinda 7:23 AM – Rafael Campos, Erik van Rooyen, Nick Hardy

– Rafael Campos, Erik van Rooyen, Nick Hardy 7:34 AM – Austin Eckroat, Patton Kizzire, Adam Svensson

– Austin Eckroat, Patton Kizzire, Adam Svensson 7:45 AM – Matthieu Pavon, Lee Hodges, Matt Wallace

– Matthieu Pavon, Lee Hodges, Matt Wallace 7:56 AM – Harry Hall, Davis Riley, Seamus Power

– Harry Hall, Davis Riley, Seamus Power 8:07 AM – Brian Campbell, Stephan Jaeger, Webb Simpson

– Brian Campbell, Stephan Jaeger, Webb Simpson 8:18 AM – Garrick Higgo, Si Woo Kim, Aaron Wise

– Garrick Higgo, Si Woo Kim, Aaron Wise 8:29 AM – Alex Noren, Will Gordon, Danny Walker

– Alex Noren, Will Gordon, Danny Walker 8:40 AM – John Pak, Kaito Onishi, Stephen Franken

– John Pak, Kaito Onishi, Stephen Franken 8:51 AM – Will Chandler, Braden Thornberry, Gordon Sargent

– Will Chandler, Braden Thornberry, Gordon Sargent 9:02 AM – Matteo Manassero, Frankie Capan III, Scotty Kennon

– Matteo Manassero, Frankie Capan III, Scotty Kennon 12:10 PM – Chad Ramey, Chesson Hadley, Rasmus Højgaard

– Chad Ramey, Chesson Hadley, Rasmus Højgaard 12:21 PM – Aaron Baddeley, Mark Hubbard, Chan Kim

– Aaron Baddeley, Mark Hubbard, Chan Kim 12:32 PM – Alex Smalley, Nicolai Højgaard, Greyson Sigg

– Alex Smalley, Nicolai Højgaard, Greyson Sigg 12:43 PM – Hideki Matsuyama, Robert MacIntyre, Rickie Fowler

– Hideki Matsuyama, Robert MacIntyre, Rickie Fowler 12:54 PM – Keegan Bradley, Ben Griffin, Andrew Novak

– Keegan Bradley, Ben Griffin, Andrew Novak 1:05 PM – Jake Knapp, Tony Finau, Matt Fitzpatrick

– Jake Knapp, Tony Finau, Matt Fitzpatrick 1:16 PM – Thomas Detry, Matt McCarty, Sahith Theegala

– Thomas Detry, Matt McCarty, Sahith Theegala 1:27 PM – Ryan Fox, Sungjae Im, Gary Woodland

– Ryan Fox, Sungjae Im, Gary Woodland 1:38 PM – Denny McCarthy, Sam Stevens, David Lipsky

– Denny McCarthy, Sam Stevens, David Lipsky 1:49 PM – Patrick Rodgers, Max Greyserman, Vince Whaley

– Patrick Rodgers, Max Greyserman, Vince Whaley 2:00 PM – Antoine Rozner, Trevor Cone, Luke Clanton

– Antoine Rozner, Trevor Cone, Luke Clanton 2:11 PM – Kris Ventura, Ricky Castillo, Thomas Rosenmueller

– Kris Ventura, Ricky Castillo, Thomas Rosenmueller 2:22 PM – Michael Thorbjornsen, Jesper Svensson, Austin Duncan

10th Tee – Round 1

6:50 AM – Beau Hossler, Bud Cauley, Eric Cole

– Beau Hossler, Bud Cauley, Eric Cole 7:01 AM – Jim Herman, Cameron Young, Rico Hoey

– Jim Herman, Cameron Young, Rico Hoey 7:12 AM – Keith Mitchell, Matti Schmid, Kevin Roy

– Keith Mitchell, Matti Schmid, Kevin Roy 7:23 AM – Akshay Bhatia, Jordan Spieth, Adam Scott

– Akshay Bhatia, Jordan Spieth, Adam Scott 7:34 AM – Aaron Rai, Tom Kim, Max Homa

– Aaron Rai, Tom Kim, Max Homa 7:45 AM – Kurt Kitayama, Ryan Gerard, William Mouw

– Kurt Kitayama, Ryan Gerard, William Mouw 7:56 AM – Nico Echavarria, Davis Thompson, Christian Bezuidenhout

– Nico Echavarria, Davis Thompson, Christian Bezuidenhout 8:07 AM – Chris Kirk, Emiliano Grillo, Byeong Hun An

– Chris Kirk, Emiliano Grillo, Byeong Hun An 8:18 AM – Nick Dunlap, Cam Davis, Andrew Putnam

– Nick Dunlap, Cam Davis, Andrew Putnam 8:29 AM – Joel Dahmen, Ryan Palmer, Harry Higgs

– Joel Dahmen, Ryan Palmer, Harry Higgs 8:40 AM – Pierson Coody, David Ford, Jackson Koivun (a)

– Pierson Coody, David Ford, Jackson Koivun (a) 8:51 AM – Takumi Kanaya, Noah Goodwin, Preston Cole

– Takumi Kanaya, Noah Goodwin, Preston Cole 9:02 AM – Paul Peterson, Quade Cummins, Steven Fisk

– Paul Peterson, Quade Cummins, Steven Fisk 12:10 PM – Henrik Norlander, David Skinns, Mac Meissner

– Henrik Norlander, David Skinns, Mac Meissner 12:21 PM – Zac Blair, Jacob Bridgeman, Sami Välimäki

– Zac Blair, Jacob Bridgeman, Sami Välimäki 12:32 PM – Kevin Kisner, Sam Ryder, Thorbjørn Olesen

– Kevin Kisner, Sam Ryder, Thorbjørn Olesen 12:43 PM – Matt Kuchar, Brandt Snedeker, Adam Schenk

– Matt Kuchar, Brandt Snedeker, Adam Schenk 12:54 PM – Joe Highsmith, Brice Garnett, Taylor Montgomery

– Joe Highsmith, Brice Garnett, Taylor Montgomery 1:05 PM – Peter Malnati, Camilo Villegas, Luke List

– Peter Malnati, Camilo Villegas, Luke List 1:16 PM – J.T. Poston, Lucas Glover, Zach Johnson

– J.T. Poston, Lucas Glover, Zach Johnson 1:27 PM – Karl Vilips, Kevin Yu, Adam Hadwin

– Karl Vilips, Kevin Yu, Adam Hadwin 1:38 PM – Trey Mullinax, Nate Lashley, Ben Silverman

– Trey Mullinax, Nate Lashley, Ben Silverman 1:49 PM – Lanto Griffin, Michael Kim, Carson Young

– Lanto Griffin, Michael Kim, Carson Young 2:00 PM – Thriston Lawrence, Niklas Nørgaard, Cristobal Del Solar

– Thriston Lawrence, Niklas Nørgaard, Cristobal Del Solar 2:11 PM – Philip Knowles, Kevin Velo, Matthew Riedel

– Philip Knowles, Kevin Velo, Matthew Riedel 2:22 PM – Jackson Suber, Daryl Dickserson, Taïen Lee

