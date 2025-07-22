Legendary 1x Major winner announces retirement, to call curtains on his career at Wyndham Championship

The Wyndham Championship is all set to kick off on July 31 at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina. It is one of the biggest tournaments on tour, and Ian Baker-Finch has announced that it will be his last tournament as a broadcaster. He is a legendary figure in golf, winning 17 tournaments during his playing career.Baker-Finch has worked as a broadcaster for over 30 years, 19 of which have been with CBS. He even has a golf Major win in his bag, having won the Open Championship at Royal Birkdale in 1991. The Australian has opted to leave his post as host following the conclusion of this year's Wyndham Championship, bringing his tenure on CBS to an end. He released a statement about his retirement that read:&quot;After 19 incredible years as a golf analyst with CBS Sports and a remarkable 30-year journey in the industry, I am announcing my retirement from broadcasting. Golf has been an enormous part of my life. I was fortunate to compete against the best players in the game and, more recently, work with the very best in television.&quot;&quot;To my CBS Sports family - my teammates, producers, directors, and crew - thank you for your extraordinary talent, dedication, and camaraderie. You've made every moment in the booth a joy, transforming broadcasts into cherished memories. To my colleagues across the industry and golf fans around the world, your support and shared love for this game over these decades have meant everything.&quot;Ian Baker-Finch began his broadcasting career in the mid-1990s, when his golfing career began to fade. Interestingly, he began his career in 1996 by joining ABC in the United States and Seven, Nine, and Ten in Australia. Following that, he joined ABC and ESPN in 1998 and worked as a broadcaster there until 2006.Baker-Finch's career skyrocketed after he joined CBS in 2007. Since then, he has worked as a tower analyst for CBS, covering PGA Tour events.CBS President discusses Ian Baker Finch's retirement plans at the Wyndham ChampionshipWyndham Championship - Round One - Source: GettyThe Wyndham Championship will be covered by CBS, with Ian Baker-Finch serving as one of the tournament's tower analysts. As this is Finch's final tournament, CBS Sports president David Berson talked about his retirement. Berson stated:&quot;As a Major champion during his successful playing career and over three decades in broadcasting, Ian Baker-Finch distinguished himself as one of the most respected and trusted voices in golf. As he announces his retirement, we'll miss his passion, insight, warmth, and steady presence on the air but know he will continue to make his mark across the world of golf.&quot;The Wyndham Championship will undoubtedly be an emotional event for CBS, as the broadcaster looks to say farewell to Ian Baker-Finch after 19 years of service. The tournament will feature 156 golfers vying for a total prize pool of $8.2 million.