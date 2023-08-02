5 fascinating facts about Wyndham Championship venue, Sedgefield Country Club

The Wyndham Championship will be teeing off this Thursday at the Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina. It is a tournament that will attract maximum attention since it will define the list of qualifiers for the FedEx Cup.

Let's talk about the tournament's home ground's characteristics and history:

5 fascinating facts about Wyndham Championship venue

The Wyndham Championship will be played on the Ross Course of a historic club in America, the Sedgefield Country Club.

#1 It was designed by Donald Ross

The course was designed by Donald Ross, one of the most renowned golf course designers of his time. The course opened in 1926.

Ross was born in Scotland and took his first steps in golf course design at St. Adrews, "the Home of Golf." There he was apprenticed to the historic designer "Old Tom Morris".

He designed four of the courses at Pinehurst Resort in North Carolina (including the famous Pinehurst No. 2). He also designed Aronimink Golf Club, East Lake Golf Club, Seminole Golf Club, Oak Hill Country Club, Glen View Club, Memphis Country Club, Inverness Club, Miami Biltmore Golf Course, and Oakland Hills Country Club.

#2 Eight decades without restoration

The Ross Course grass was not restored until 2007 when the Bentgrass greens laid by Donald Ross were replaced with Champion Bermuda grass.

It was a $3 million investment that also included some of the fairways.

#3 Impressive course record

The course at Sedgefield Country Club is 7.127 yards and is par 70. The record for a round is an impressive 11-under 59. It was set by Brandt Snedeker at the 2018 Wyndham Championship.

Brandt Snedeker celebrating his record-breacker round at 2018 Wyndham tournament (Image via Getty).

#4 Long history with the Wyndham tournament

The Ross Course at Sedgefield Country Club is, by far, the venue with the longest history with the Wyndham Championship. The tournament has played half of its 82 editions there.

The Wyndham Championship was founded in 1938, under the name Greater Greensboro Open. It was played as such until 1987.

Since then it has been named after different sponsors: KMart Greater Greensboro Open, Greater Greensboro Chrysler Classic, and Chrysler Classic of Greensboro. It has been known by its current name since the 2007 edition.

#5 Great players and feats

Sam Snead and byron Nelson, two legends who played and won at Sedgefiel (Image via Getty).

The course that hosts the Wyndham Championship has seen a number of great golfers and equally iconic moments.

It was at Sedgefield Country Club's Ross Course where Sam Snead became the first player to win eight editions of a single PGA Tour tournament. He also became the oldest golfer (52) to win at that level at the same venue. This happened in 1965, but both records stand to this day.

Legends such as Snead himself, Ben Hogan, Byron Nelson, Lee Trevino, and Gary Player have also played at Sedgefield.

The likes of Sergio Garcia (winner in 2012) and Tiger Woods have also played at the course.