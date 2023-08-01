Who has won most Wyndham Championship titles? Past champions explored

Wyndham Championship is the final main event of the PGA Tour before the FedEx Cup playoffs begin. Former golfer Sam Snead has reportedly won the most titles in Wyndham Championship history.

The Championship is based in Greensboro, North Carolina where 156 prominent golfers go head to head against each other for status and glory. The winner can also significantly improve their chances to register for the FedEx Cup playoffs.

The iconic tournament was started in 1938, and San Snead won the first title ever. Interestingly, he went on to win the competition eight times in the years 1938, 1946, 1949, 1950, 1955, 1956, 1960, and 1965.

Interestingly, Sam Snead won his first title at the age of 26 and won his eighth title when he was 53 years old. Additionally, he is also the oldest golfer to win the Championship. After Snead, Davis Love III from the United States won the competition three times in the year 1992, 2006, and 2015.

Tom Kim is the defending champion of the Wyndham Championship.

The 2023 Wyndham Championship is set to commence on August 3 and will also mark an end to the PGA Tour. Although defending champion Tom Kim won't be participating this year due to due to an ankle injury, there are many who will look to claim victory.

Sung-jae Im is the favorite to win the Wyndham Championship

The upcoming Championship will have many competent golfers who will look to improve their ranks before the FedEx Cup playoffs. Sung-jae Im is touted as the favorite for the tournament with the odds of 16-1.

However, his form has faltered massively after the 3M Open. Im is ranked 27th in the world Golf rankings and is in the 36th position in the FedEx Cup rankings. The 25-year-old will look to make his mark from the first round itself and get himself a hefty lead.

However, that won't be easy as golfers like Sam Burns, and Justin Thomas can make the ride extremely bumpy for the South Korean professional golfer. Burns is the top-ranked golfer in the upcoming tournament and Thomas is the former World No. 1 golfer.

Every golfer has something to play for in the Championship. The recent PGA Tour rule modifications have made things extremely intense for all professionals.