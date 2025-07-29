2025 Wyndham Championship power rankings: European Ryder Cup winner on top

The 2025 Wyndham Championship is set to tee off on Thursday, July 31, at Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, North Carolina. The event, which falls a week ahead of the PGA Tour season playoffs, will feature a stacked 156-player field. The event will be headlined by the likes of Matt Fitzpatrick, Keegan Bradley, and Hideki Matsuyama, among others.It is pertinent to note that Official World Ranking (OWGR) No.7 Bradley will be the highest-ranked player on the Wyndham Championship field. However, the US Ryder Cup team skipper isn’t the outright favorite. According to the PGA Tour power rankings, the ace golfer sits 10th on the list, mirroring his position in the FedExCup. Meanwhile, European Ryder Cup winner Nicolai Højgaard sits on top.According to the circuit rankings, Højgaard enters the Wyndham Championship field as a favorite after a T14 finish at The Open. For the unversed, the in-form Danish golfer had managed a T4 finish at the Scottish Open before the final major outing of the year. The 2023 Ryder Cupper is currently one of the longest off the tee, most accurate on approach, and strongest putters on the circuit.Having made his tournament debut in 2023 with a T14 finish, the 24-year-old is currently in-form to threaten the tournament course record of 22-under 258. Interestingly, Ben Griffin, who’s gone 2-in-2 for missed cuts at the John Deere Classic and The Open, trails the power ranking leader. According to the tour, the Charles Schwab Challenge winner is expected to find his form back this weekend in Greensboro.Matt Fitzpatrick, who is the event’s odds favorite, completes the top three of the PGA Tour power rankings. The Englishman, who’s finished T17-T8-T4-T4 since the Travelers Championship, is a top bet for the event preceding the FedEx St. Jude Championship.Listed below are the top-15 power rankings for Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club (As per PGA Tour):Nicolai HøjgaardBen GriffinMatt FitzpatrickHarry HallJake KnappKurt KitayamaRobert MacIntyreLucas GloverPierceson CoodyKeegan BradleyHideki MatsuyamaSam StevensChristiaan BezuidenhoutSungjae ImWilliam MouwWyndham Championship early oddsUnlike the PGA Tour power rankings, Matt Fitzpatrick is the outright favorite to win the latest edition of the Wyndham Championship. The Englishman, coming off a T4 finish at The Open, leads the event's odds list. According to SportsLine, the World No.40 golfer starts with 20-1 odds. He shares the odds with compatriot and event’s reigning champion Aaron Rai, looking for his first top-10 finish in eleven starts.Ben Griffin follows the top duo with 25-1 odds alongside Keegan Bradley. The Ryder Cup skipper, fighting for a playing-captain role in the Bethpage event, will be a big name to watch this weekend. Jordan Spieth (30-1), Robert MacIntyre (30-1), Hideki Matsuyama (33-1), Si Woo Kim (35-1), and Akshay Bhatia (35-1) are some other big names to watch this weekend.Notably, power ranking favorite Nicolai Højgaard enters the event with 60-1 odds.Listed below are the top odds for the Wyndham Championship (as per SportsLine):Matt Fitzpatrick +2000Aaron Rai +2000Ben Griffin +2500Keegan Bradley +2500Jordan Spieth +3000Robert MacIntyre +3000Hideki Matsuyama +3300Si Woo Kim +3500Akshay Bhatia +3500Kurt Kitayama +4000Lucas Glover +4000Jake Knapp +4000Harry Hall +4500Luke Clanton +5000Christiaan Bezuidenhout +5000Cameron Young +5000Ryan Gerard +5000Rickie Fowler +5500Denny McCarthy +5500J.T. Poston +5500Michael Thorbjornsen +5500Adam Scott +5500Sam Stevens +5500Max Greyserman +6000Sungjae Im +6000Nicolai Højgaard +6000More details on the PGA Tour event will be updated as it progresses.