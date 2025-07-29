  • home icon
  • Golf
  • 2025 Wyndham Championship power rankings: European Ryder Cup winner on top

2025 Wyndham Championship power rankings: European Ryder Cup winner on top

By Vishnu Mohan
Modified Jul 29, 2025 11:56 GMT
PGA: The 153rd Open - Final Round - Source: Imagn
2025 Wyndham Championship power rankings (Image via Imagn)

The 2025 Wyndham Championship is set to tee off on Thursday, July 31, at Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, North Carolina. The event, which falls a week ahead of the PGA Tour season playoffs, will feature a stacked 156-player field. The event will be headlined by the likes of Matt Fitzpatrick, Keegan Bradley, and Hideki Matsuyama, among others.

Ad

It is pertinent to note that Official World Ranking (OWGR) No.7 Bradley will be the highest-ranked player on the Wyndham Championship field. However, the US Ryder Cup team skipper isn’t the outright favorite. According to the PGA Tour power rankings, the ace golfer sits 10th on the list, mirroring his position in the FedExCup. Meanwhile, European Ryder Cup winner Nicolai Højgaard sits on top.

According to the circuit rankings, Højgaard enters the Wyndham Championship field as a favorite after a T14 finish at The Open. For the unversed, the in-form Danish golfer had managed a T4 finish at the Scottish Open before the final major outing of the year. The 2023 Ryder Cupper is currently one of the longest off the tee, most accurate on approach, and strongest putters on the circuit.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Having made his tournament debut in 2023 with a T14 finish, the 24-year-old is currently in-form to threaten the tournament course record of 22-under 258. Interestingly, Ben Griffin, who’s gone 2-in-2 for missed cuts at the John Deere Classic and The Open, trails the power ranking leader. According to the tour, the Charles Schwab Challenge winner is expected to find his form back this weekend in Greensboro.

Matt Fitzpatrick, who is the event’s odds favorite, completes the top three of the PGA Tour power rankings. The Englishman, who’s finished T17-T8-T4-T4 since the Travelers Championship, is a top bet for the event preceding the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

Ad

Listed below are the top-15 power rankings for Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club (As per PGA Tour):

  1. Nicolai Højgaard
  2. Ben Griffin
  3. Matt Fitzpatrick
  4. Harry Hall
  5. Jake Knapp
  6. Kurt Kitayama
  7. Robert MacIntyre
  8. Lucas Glover
  9. Pierceson Coody
  10. Keegan Bradley
  11. Hideki Matsuyama
  12. Sam Stevens
  13. Christiaan Bezuidenhout
  14. Sungjae Im
  15. William Mouw

Wyndham Championship early odds

Unlike the PGA Tour power rankings, Matt Fitzpatrick is the outright favorite to win the latest edition of the Wyndham Championship. The Englishman, coming off a T4 finish at The Open, leads the event's odds list. According to SportsLine, the World No.40 golfer starts with 20-1 odds. He shares the odds with compatriot and event’s reigning champion Aaron Rai, looking for his first top-10 finish in eleven starts.

Ad

Ben Griffin follows the top duo with 25-1 odds alongside Keegan Bradley. The Ryder Cup skipper, fighting for a playing-captain role in the Bethpage event, will be a big name to watch this weekend. Jordan Spieth (30-1), Robert MacIntyre (30-1), Hideki Matsuyama (33-1), Si Woo Kim (35-1), and Akshay Bhatia (35-1) are some other big names to watch this weekend.

Notably, power ranking favorite Nicolai Højgaard enters the event with 60-1 odds.

Ad

Listed below are the top odds for the Wyndham Championship (as per SportsLine):

  • Matt Fitzpatrick +2000
  • Aaron Rai +2000
  • Ben Griffin +2500
  • Keegan Bradley +2500
  • Jordan Spieth +3000
  • Robert MacIntyre +3000
  • Hideki Matsuyama +3300
  • Si Woo Kim +3500
  • Akshay Bhatia +3500
  • Kurt Kitayama +4000
  • Lucas Glover +4000
  • Jake Knapp +4000
  • Harry Hall +4500
  • Luke Clanton +5000
  • Christiaan Bezuidenhout +5000
  • Cameron Young +5000
  • Ryan Gerard +5000
  • Rickie Fowler +5500
  • Denny McCarthy +5500
  • J.T. Poston +5500
  • Michael Thorbjornsen +5500
  • Adam Scott +5500
  • Sam Stevens +5500
  • Max Greyserman +6000
  • Sungjae Im +6000
  • Nicolai Højgaard +6000

More details on the PGA Tour event will be updated as it progresses.

About the author
Vishnu Mohan

Vishnu Mohan

Vishnu is a Golf journalist at Sportskeeda. He completed his post-graduation diploma in Print Media Journalism. Before joining Sportskeeda, he worked as an entertainment writer at Zee5 and a news writer at Republic.

Know More
Edited by Vishnu Mohan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications