Amanda Balionis seeks help as nearly 100 dogs face adversity in Charlotte

Amanda Balionis is always active in helping as many dogs as possible through her non-profit organization Puppies & Golf. The organization protects rescue animals and supports shelters across the United States. Balionis just posted an Instagram story about dogs in Charlotte needing to be fostered and adopted.

Ad

As per her story, close to 100 dogs have entered the Animal Care & Control shelter in Charlotte over the last five days. The dogs are now looking for a new home, and the shelter posted a video on Instagram asking for help from local residents. Balionis also shared the post with her 350K followers.

The CBS Reporter reposted the story on her Instagram story with a caption that read:

"🚨Charlotte friends🚨your community needs your help! Almost 100 dogs have ended up at @animals_clt in less than ONE WEEK. Please sign up to foster (you can do short term for 10 days!!) and PLEASE look at your local shelter before going to a breeder."

Ad

Trending

Amanda Balionis promotes dog adoption in Charlotte (Image Credit: Via IG @balionis)

The Animal Care & Control also expressed concerns for the dogs in the caption of its post, calling for people to adopt or foster them. It read:

Ad

"94 Dogs in Just 5 Days. We Need Your Help. Between Friday, May 23 and today, Tuesday, May 27, 94 dogs have entered our shelter. That’s nearly 20 dogs per day—and we’re running out of space. If intake numbers continue like this, we won’t have enough kennels to take in the next pets who need us. Now is the time to step up, Charlotte. Adopt. Foster. Reclaim. Share this post. Help us make room for the next lives that need saving."

Ad

Ad

The reel has received a great response, with many fans backing the campaign.

Amanda Balionis' NGO pays emotional homage to military dogs

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch - Source: Imagn

On May 26, Amanda Balionis' non-profit organization, Puppies and Golf, paid a huge tribute to the United States Army. On Memorial Day, the NGO uploaded a post not just for the army but also for the K9s who are serving their country after undergoing extensive training.

Ad

The organization also emphasized other crucial elements of dogs in the army, including how they are one of the pillars that keep many big operations running. The caption for the post read:

"This Memorial Day, we pause to honor the courageous men and women who have served our country. One of the most important pillars of Puppies & Golf is our Military Pillar, which supports organizations like K9s For Warriors, providing service dogs to veterans dealing with PTSD and other invisible wounds. We’re proud to stand behind those who’ve sacrificed so much, and to help rescue dogs become life-changing companions. ❤️"

Ad

Amanda Balionis recently covered the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge for CBS. The next tournament she will cover for CBS will be the Memorial Tournament, which is a Signature Event on the PGA Tour and will get underway on May 29.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Bhardwaj Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.



A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor. Know More