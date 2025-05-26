Amanda Balionis’ NGO for dogs shares heartfelt tribute to the US Army on Memorial Day

Puppies and Golf, Amanda Balionis' non-profit organization, honored the U.S Army veterans in their latest post on social media.
The CBS reporter headed home to Pennsylvania after covering the recently concluded 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge in Texas. Balionis got back to her reporter role after a week of relaxing break.
Besides her career as a sports journalist, Amanda Balionis also runs a non-profit organization, Puppies & Golf, which advocates for and protects dogs across the country. The NGO focuses on rescuing and providing shelters for stray puppies and offer financial support to families who adopt them to cover the medical bills.
In addition, Puppies & Golf also collaborates with other organizations that train service dogs to help army veterans with their Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). The non-profit organization dedicated their latest post on Instagram to people who served in the military on the occasion of Memorial Day. Balionis reshared the post on her social media handle with three hearts in the caption.
The original post via @puppiesandgolf wrote in detail about its relationship with military dogs as well as veterans in the caption:
"This Memorial Day, we pause to honor the courageous men and women who have served our country.
"One of the most important pillars of Puppies & Golf is our Military Pillar, which supports organizations like K9s For Warriors, providing service dogs to veterans dealing with PTSD and other invisible wounds. We’re proud to stand behind those who’ve sacrificed so much, and to help rescue dogs become life-changing companions. ❤️"
Amanda Balionis actively promotes the causes and mission of her non-profit organization and often puts up posts about the four-legged furry companions that are up for adoption.
Amanda Balionis pens a moving post after Ben Griffin's win
Ben Griffin claimed his first individual PGA Tour title at the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge with a total 12-under-par score of 268. He defeated Matti Schmid by one stroke to seal the victory.
Amanda Balionis who interviewed Griffin after his won, took to her social media handle to share pictures from the Texas event and lauded Griffin's persistence in the caption:
"Success often happens so slowly and then, if you’re lucky, can happen all at once. @bengriffingolf paused his dreams of becoming a @pgatour player in 2021 and took a job as a mortgage broker. The North Carolina knew it wasn’t the end and gave it another shot.
So much hard work, self belief, and persistence led to Griffin claiming not one but TWO wins in the last month. 2021 doesn’t seem all that long ago, but what a ride it’s been for Griffin and his people who never gave up on the dream."
Griffin's joint win with Andrew Novak at the 2025 Zurich Classic became the duo's first win on the PGA Tour.