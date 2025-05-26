Amanda Balionis chooses to spend time with her furry friend after Charles Schwab Challenge weekend in Texas

Amanda Balionis recently shared a heartwarming update on her Instagram account, where she holds nearly 350k followers. The reporter's update came shortly after she had a busy weekend covering the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge.

Balionis works for the CBS Network as a journalist, where she started back in 2017. She covers golf events and engages with players during post-match interviews. Balionis also acts as a voice for her furry friends via her non-profit organization, Puppies and Golf.

She recently shared an adorable snap on her Instagram story where she could be seen posing with a dog. Sporting a blue outfit and shades, Amanda Balionis shared a story with her brown poodle. Take a look at her story here:

Screenshot of Balionis' Instagram story/IG: @balionis

Balionis' love for animals, especially dogs, is boundless. Using her reach on social media, she often raises funds through campaigns, and uses them for heartwarming causes. Apart from providing shelters, forever homes and food to furry friends who need it, Balionis often shares time with them. There have been multiple instances where Amanda Balionis posted snaps with pups besides interviewing golfers.

Before sharing her picture with the poodle, Balionis also shared some adorable moments while flying back home from Texas. As per her stories, a number of kittens somehow escaped from their crates. Amanda Balionis decided to take care of them as she waited for the flight to reach its destination. Take a look at some of the moments she shared on her story, including a boomerang with a kitten:

Screenshot of Balionis' story/IG: @balionis

For Amanda, it was a busy week in Texas and she even congratulated the winner of the PGA Tour event on social media.

Amanda Balionis congratulates Ben Griffin after Charles Schwab Challenge

Ben Griffin recently showcased incredible performance at the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge and ended up earning his first individual PGA Tour victory. The 29-year old finished the tournament with a total score of 12 under par 268. Balionis had the opportunity to interview Griffin during the tournament.

Amanda Balionis shared some snaps from the interview session with the PGA Tour pro on Instagram. She congratulated Griffin in the caption:

"Success often happens so slowly and then, if you're lucky, can happen all at once. @bengriffingolf paused his dreams of becoming a @pgatour player in 2021 and took a job as a mortgage broker. The North Carolina knew it wasn't the end and gave it another shot. So much hard work, self belief, and persistence led to Griffin claiming not one but TWO wins in the last month..."

During his final round, Ben opened the final 18 holes with an eagle and a birdie. Despite facing considerable challenges during the back nine, Griffin had a close win over Matti Schmid, winning the tournament with just one stroke.

