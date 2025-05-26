Amanda Balionis gets ‘as much chill as you’d think’ on her flight back to home from Texas

Amanda Balionis is traveling back from Texas after the completion of the Charles Schwab Challenge at the Colonial Country Club in Texas. On her flight back home, she had a surprise guest in her seat as two kittens escaped their crates on the flight and came to her during the journey.

She shared a few stories on her Instagram and revealed how exciting and incredible this was for the 39-year-old golf presenter.

"You guys. 2 kittens escaped their crate on my flight. I got to keep one for the ride😂🥹," she posted on her first story.

Balionis shares the picture of the kitten that she had during the entire journey. Image via Instagram @balionis

Amanda Balionis then shared a selfie with the kitten and wrote:

"I mean."

Amanda’s selfie with the kitten. Image via Instagram @balionis

Continuing further, she shared a boomerang video with the other kitten and said:

"I had as much chill as you'd think I would have😂."

Amanda Blionis shares a boomerang video with another kitten. Image via Instagram @balionis

Amanda Balionis is quite active on Instagram and shares regular updates about her day-to-day life with her 350K followers. However, the CBS presenter likes to keep her personal life away from the limelight and doesn't share or talk about it anywhere, including on her social media platforms.

She will now most probably fly to Ohio for the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, which is one of the signature events on the PGA Tour.

Amanda Balionis reveals what made her start Puppies & Golf

Amanda Balionis's love for animals, especially dogs, is well-known. In 2020, she started an NGO named Puppies & Golf to help dogs in need of companionship and support the organizations that connect humans and dogs, with special emphasis on military veterans.

Talking to Golf Digest in 2020, she revealed what inspired her to start Puppies & Golf.

She said while working for CBS, she went from working in one place to 40 weeks a year on the road, and she started feeling hollow. And hence she started doing charity work through Puppies & Golf by selling merchandise and having the proceeds donated to K9s for Warriors.

Amanda Balionis at the 2025 PGA Championship - Final Round - Source: Getty

However, she soon realized that she had something more to give and that there was room to grow Puppies & Golf into something bigger.

"I wanted to continue to support K9s for Warriors, but also all of these incredible animal rescues across the country, and connect them to the golf community, who seemed to have this huge passion for dogs. Everyone loves golf. Everyone loves dogs. And when you combine the two, great things happen," Balionis said.

Since its inception in 2020, Puppies & Golf has donated over $500,000 to shelters and animal welfare organizations across the United States.

