Amanda Balionis faces calls for getting fired by CBS from fans, but feels grateful for support

Amanda Balionis faced immense criticism last week during the Charles Schwab Challenge as fans called for her to be fired as a lead anchor from CBS. Balionis shared a couple of comments that she got this week from fans who said she was unprofessional and negative in her interviews.

However, Balionis also received immense support after this incident. She shared an appreciation post for everyone who stood up and supported her. Balionis shared DJ Khalid's GIF of appreciation and wrote:

"Also did not expect so many amazing messages after my trolling story.... thanks for the reminder that this place can be full of amazing and positive people too 🫶."

Amanda Balionis shares an appreciation post for the support she received. Image via Instagram @balionis

Earlier, Amanda Balionis shared that she received harsh trolling from people and put out the screenshot of two such comments while sharing her thoughts.

"When we talk about being you instead of trying to be what you think others perceive as 'perfect' or 'good enough'...here is an example of how the latter is simply an impossible and draining task."

The trolling Balionis received last week. Image via Instagram @balionis

She continued further and said it is crucial to know what feedback is worth listening to.

"You're always going to be "too something" for somebody. It's a lot easier to be yourself and figure out what feedback is actually worth listening to (spoiler: it's never the trolls you don't know) rather than trying to be what everyone else wants. Nobody wants the same thing, and you'll end up turning yourself into an unrecognizable pretzel. Okay, that's all. Thanks for coming to my Ted Talk that absolutely nobody asked for."

However, these things don't usually bother her as she has been anchoring and a leading face on CBS for a long time, and has the mental toughness and temperament to handle such trolling.

When did Amanda Balionis join CBS?

Amanda Balionis completed her graduation in broadcast journalism in 2008 from Hofstra University in New York. She took up a job in the sports industry immediately after her graduation and eventually got her big break with the PGA Tour, as she managed the digital content for the leading golf tour in the world.

After that, she joined Callaway as an in-house golf reporter. She managed the digital content for them before getting her huge break at CBS as the leading anchor on the PGA Tour.

She joined CBS in 2017 and worked hard to establish herself as one of the leading sports anchors in the United States. Along with the PGA Tour, she occasionally took on the responsibility of anchoring the NFL games as well.

Amanda Balionis also runs an NGO, Puppies & Golf. Started in 2020, it aims to support and promote organizations dedicated to connecting humans and dogs with special emphasis on military veterans.

