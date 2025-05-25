Amanda Balionis reveals her recently realized major makeup mistake

Amanda Balionis was recently glammed up by sportscaster Mark Immelman’s daughter, Sophia. During the makeup session, Sophia taught Balionis how to contour her face the right way, and she was blown away by the results, realizing that she had been doing it wrong.

38-year-old Balionis is an expert in broadcast journalism and has worked as a sports reporter since 2009. She is a full-time reporter for CBS Sports and also the founder of a non-profit foundation, Puppies & Golf.

On Saturday, May 24, the Hofstra University alumni shared a video that she recorded while Sophia Immelman did her makeup. The video captured the moment when Sophia showed Balonis how to properly contour her face by placing the contour below her jawline and blending it in. Amazed by the results, the sports reporter commented that her jaw looked so “chiseled.” The video was captioned:

“Teaching me how to contour… have been doing this wrong for years 😂”

Take a look at the post:

Still taken from Amanda Balionis’ Instagram Story _ Image Source: Instagram/@balionis

Before the makeup session began, Balionis introduced Sophia as Mark’s daughter and Trevor Immelman’s niece, who is “about to be a world-famous make-up artist”. When the glam session was over, she shared a video admiring the results, while Sophia took pictures of her handwork. Visibly impressed, Balionis said:

“Sophia Immelman, I think you have crushed this.”

Still taken from Balionis’ Instagram Story _ Image Source: Instagram/@balionis

Amanda Balionis also tagged Mark Immelman in the video. She hilariously requested that Sophia travel with him every week so she can get access to more makeup sessions.

“It’s a lot easier to be yourself”: Amanda Balionis gets raw and honest about criticism from trolls

Amanda Balionis was recently the subject of criticism from trolls online. In one of the screenshots she shared on Instagram, one user said that Balionis should be fired for being a “highly unprofessional journalist” and a 'giggling, flirtatious high school girl'. Another commented that she was bringing up negative stats in her interviews, not positive ones.

In response to the criticism, the CBS Sports reporter posted a long write-up talking about how it is impossible to be perfect or good enough. She also added (via Instagram):

“You’re always going to be ‘too something’ for somebody. It’s a lot easier to be yourself and figure out what feedback is actually worth listening to. (Spoiler: it’s never the trolls you don’t know), Rather than trying to be what everyone else wants.”

Here’s a look at the post:

Still taken from Amanda Balionis’ Instagram Story _ Image Source: Instagram/@balionis

Balionis further pointed out that if people continued to try to please others, they’d end up becoming unrecognizable because people's preferences differ. In the end, she concluded her post by thanking her fans for listening.

