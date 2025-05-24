Amanda Balionis shares new update for the PGA Tour leaderboard: ‘loving these’

CBS reporter Amanda Balionis shared her excitement about the latest update on the PGA Tour app, during the Charles Schwab Challenge. Balionis is currently enjoying her break post the second Major of the year at Quail Hollow last week.

The 38-year-old journalist is making the most of her week off, and has shared a number of updates on social media in recent days.

Amanda Balionis interviews the winner Scottie Scheffler at the 2025 PGA Championship - Source: Getty

As a sports journalist who is never actually away from the game, Balionis is following the ongoing PGA Tour event, the Charles Schwab Challenge promptly. The tournament is being played at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. Though the CBS is covering the event for the final two rounds, Amanda Balionis will not be present this week for reporting duties.

Balionis discovered a new update on the PGA Tour app which includes animations on the leaderboard for any tournament in progress, among other updates. The golf reporter was excited to see the hot streak icon on Matti Schmid's scorecard on the app leaderboard.

The icon, resembling a fire emoji appears near a golfer's name to highlight their impressive performance even as they're playing. Amanda Balionis shared a screenshot of the leaderboard from the PGA Tour app and wrote:

"Wait. I'm kind of loving these new animations on the @pgatour leaderboard😂"

Amanda Balionis' Instagram story - Source- via @balionis on Instagram

The hot streak icon appeared on the German golfer's scorecard to highlight his consecutive birdies on the first three holes in the second round.

Matti Schmid has had a brilliant week as he is showcasing fine golf skills at the Texas event. He had a four-under-par 66 in the first round, and followed it up with an impressive seven-under-par 63. After his front nine in round three, he stands first on the leaderboard of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

The 2025 PGA Championship winner, Scottie Scheffler is also in the field this week. With a -7 score after his third round, Scheffler is tied for the ninth place.

Amanda Balionis praised LIV Golf duo after PGA Championship

The CBS reporter recently shared her appreciation for Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau, who spared time after the 2025 PGA Championship to appear for interviews after their near-missed at Quail Hollow.

She shared two pictures alongside the LIV golfers, Rahm and DeChambeau on her Instagram handle and stated:

"Appreciate these two for taking the time to talk after a gutting loss. Simply a reminder that no one is obligated to talk, it's a choice.

And to bring us in after coming so close to a career accomplishment is awesome for the viewer."

Amanda Balionis' post came after the two LIV Golf players missed out on the PGA Championship to Scheffler. Rahm came ever-so-close in the final round before losing steam, while DeChambeau finished tied for second place.

