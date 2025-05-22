Amanda Balionis reveals what gives her ‘another kind of joy’

Amanda Balionis shared about what brings her 'a different kind of joy' as the sports journalist enjoys her break. Balionis was last seen in Charlotte, North Carolina executing her reporter duties at the 2025 PGA Championship. Post the major event at Quail Hollow, the CBS reporter has taken time off and has not held back from sharing pictures and videos from her cozy break.

Balionis stepped out for a walk on a rainy day and posted videos on her Instagram story giving her followers a glimpse of the scenery around her. She posted two videos with captions:

"A solo rainy walk is another kind of joy ☺️"

"Just the best ❤️"

Stills from Amanda Balionis' Instagram stories on May 23, 2025 - Source: @balionis on Instagram

Enjoying her empty calendar days during her week off, Balionis also recently shared about an American podcast that helped her navigate through her people-pleasing nature.

The American sports journalist also posted pictures of her flaunting jewellery pieces in collaboration with Kendra Scott. Balionis made a fashion statement with a pair of gold hoop earrings that she was 'obsessed' with along with a gold multi-strand necklace from the popular American jewellery brand.

Amanda Balionis hails Scottie Scheffler after his third major title win

As she wrapped up the coverage at the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow, the CBS reporter shared an appreciation post for the winner, Scottie Scheffler. With his latest win in Charlotte, the World No.1 now has three major wins to his credit with two Masters titles claimed in 2022 and 2024.

Amanda Balionis posted a picture alongside Scheffler and wrote a detailed caption applauding his victory. She wrote:

"World Number 1 proving once again why he firmly holds that position. After fighting a left miss for his opening nine and finding himself tied for the lead with Jon Rahm early on the back."

"Scottie once again showed his resiliency and skill to run away with his first @pgachampionship victory by five strokes. The back nine was yet another clinic with big names breathing down his neck."

The CBS reporter went on to add that at 28-years-old Scottie Scheffler continued to defy any 'ceiling' that may have existed.

Besides covering the latest major tournament, Amanda Balionis kept herself occupied with other events that took place in Charlotte during the tournament. She attended a business event hosted by the German mobile telecommunications company, T-Mobile.

Balionis was joined by former NFL tight-end Greg Olsen at the business event. She had a 'full-circle moment' as she reunited with Olsen who was the first NFL player she had interviewed back when she covered high-school football, earlier in her career.

About the author Anusha M Started out as a Golf Listener, soon got her bearing as a writer.



As an established Content Writer, Anusha aspires to be a Sports Journalist and joining Sportskeeda is the first step she's taken in that direction. From little to no golf knowledge, she now hopes to cover a PGA Tour event live, one day.



She graduated Bachelors of Arts with triple majors- Journalism, Psychology and English Literature. The two subjects, Psychology and literature, greatly influenced her writing, one by assisting in readers' perspective and one by improving language & vocabulary.

This gives her an edge while framing articles, as she knows what you want readers want and how to engage with them without all the huff and fluff. She strives not only to bring you genuine news stories, but to deliver perfection!



Besides golf, Anusha follows tennis and cricket avidly. She has even published several tennis news articles in one of her previous roles. This role nudged her towards Sports writing and reporting, and she decided to pursue MA in Sports Journalism in the future to nourish this dream.

Anusha has dabbled in different fields before she came back to her true passion. From travel blogs and B2B content to digital marketing and scripting digital ads, she has worked in various areas, and has a takeaway from each of those roles.





Outside journalism, Anusha either binges Mystery thrillers or writes poems, occasionally picks up a book and buries her face until she finishes it. In short, she is

A Potterhead with an eye like Sherlock, be it for content or errors! Know More