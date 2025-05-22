Amanda Balionis showcases $31.48 gold short pendant necklace in latest post

Popular sports reporter Amanda Balionis was spotted wearing some fashionable jewelry in her latest social media post. One of the pieces of jewelry she wore is from the popular lifestyle and jewelry brand Kendra Scott.

Balionis is one of the most popular faces in the world of sports journalism. She briefly attended Kutztown University of Pennsylvania before transferring to Hofstra University, where she secured a degree in broadcast journalism. She is now a full-time reporter for CBS Sports, covering golf, NFL Football, and other high-profile sports.

Amanda Balionis shared a picture on Instagram, crediting Kendra Scott for providing versatile, fun, and classic pieces. In the picture, she can be seen wearing a short gold pendant necklace, which costs $31.38. The post was captioned:

"#KendraScottPartner Soaking up the sun in the perfect jewelry for summer! These @kendrascott pieces are the perfect balance between classic and fun. I love any jewelry that can work with multiple outfits, especially while traveling all summer, and @kendrascott always understands that assignment perfectly.”

Balionis’ necklace features a 19” chain with a fashionable lobster clasp. It’s made from high-quality 14k gold over brass and has a stylish princess-cut pendant attached to it.

The CBS Sports Reporter also displayed other fashionable pieces from the brand on her Instagram story, saying she was "obsessed" with them. Earlier on, she posted a picture in which she can be seen wearing a $75 pair of gold hoop earrings from the brand and a gold two-strand necklace, which similarly cost $75. Here’s a look:

Still taken from Amanda Balionis’ Instagram Story_Image Source: Instagram/@balionis

Notably, the Kendra Scott jewelry brand was founded by Kendra Scott, an entrepreneur and fashion influencer who boasts 115K Instagram followers.

Amanda Balionis congratulates Scottie Scheffler on his PGA Championship victory

Amanda Balionis was present at the Quail Hollow Club to bring all the PGA Championship action to fans worldwide. Following the tournament’s conclusion, she shared a post on Instagram, congratulating Scottie Scheffler for his victory and praising him as the World No. 1 golfer. The post was captioned:

“World Number 1 proving once again why he firmly holds that position. After fighting a left miss for his opening nine and finding himself tied for the lead with Jon Rahm early on the back…Scottie once again showed his resiliency and skill to run away with his first @pgachampionship victory by five strokes.”

Amanda Balionis shared a picture of her smiling and interviewing Scheffler following his sensational victory. She called his performance on Quail Hollow’s back nine a clinic, although he had several big names such as Bryson DeChambeau and Harris English “breathing down his neck.”

Notably, Scottie Scheffler snagged the victory with a total of 11-under. He won by five strokes ahead of the next contenders—DeChambeau, English, and Davis Riley. Taylor Pendrith was tied at T5 with two other golfers who scored five under.

About the author Sarah Rishama Madaki Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.



A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.



Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.



Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action. Know More