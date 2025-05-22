Scottie Scheffler shifts spotlight to LIV Golf pros on PGA Tour merger talks: “Ask them”

World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler was recently asked to share his opinion on the PGA Tour-LIV Golf drama. He shifted the spotlight to the breakaway league, saying that a reunification is LIV’s responsibility, not the PGA Tour.
Scheffler won the 2022 Masters Tournament, 2023 Players Championship, and 2025 PGA Championship, among several other victories. He has three major championship titles and has received the Best Golfer ESPY Award twice in a row—2023 and 2024.
According to NUCLR Golf, on Wednesday, May 21, the Ridewood-born golfer was asked when the PGA Tour and the breakaway league were finally going to reach an agreement. In his reply, Scottie Scheffler stated:
“I'm still here playing the PGA TOUR. We had a tour where we all played together, and the guys that left, it's their responsibility I think to bring the tours back together. Go see where they're playing this week and ask them.”
Take a look at the post here:
Just when it seemed like the PGA Tour and LIV Golf were finally making headway in their reunification discussions, they recently reached yet another stalemate. The PGA Tour was reportedly offered a $1.5 billion reunification deal by LIV Golf, which they supposedly rejected.
LIV Golf reportedly proposed that should the reunification be successful, the breakaway league would still be recognized in the professional golf landscape. According to reports, the Saudi-backed league also requested that the PIF governor, Yasir Al-Rumayyan, join PGA Tour Enterprises as the co-chairman.
However, the PGA Tour supposedly rejected the Saudi-backed league’s reunification offer because the terms were reportedly unfavorable.
A look at Scottie Scheffler’s PGA Tour victories this year
Scottie Scheffler has competed in 10 PGA Tour events this year and has claimed the victory in two. His first win of the season was at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, which was held at TPC Craig Ranch. He won the tournament after scoring 31-under 253, eight strokes ahead of the runner-up.
Scheffler’s second victory came after a sensational performance at the 2025 PGA Championship. He won the prestigious major tournament with 11-under 273, five strokes ahead of the runners-up. It was his first time winning the PGA Championship.
Notably, Scottie Scheffler has won the Masters Tournament twice—in 2022 and 2024. His victory at Quail Hollow Club brings him one step closer to winning a career Grand Slam. So far, his best result at the U.S. Open is T2, which was in 2022. On the other hand, his best result in the Open Championship is T7, which was in 2024.