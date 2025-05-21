Scottie Scheffler outperforms Rory McIlroy in strokes gained at Majors despite weaker putting average

Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are both multiple major winners, with the latter having two more titles to his name compared to the former. However, according to recent data shared by reporter Kyle Porter, Scheffler has outperformed McIlroy in terms of strokes gained at golf major championships since 2022.

Scheffler has spot-on accuracy and showcases consistent play on the course. His iron play and striking have been instrumental in his massive success on the PGA Tour. Porter's data on Scottie Scheffler gave fans an insight into the average strokes gained on approach. As per data, the current World No. 1 outperforms an average PGA Tour player by 3.15 shots per round in tee-to-green play.

Porter's stats also report that Scheffler has a 0.00 putting average from January 2022, which is unexpected. Despite him being statistically weaker in this field, the three-time major winner's excellent strokes gained data showcases his dominance over other players, including the World No. 2 McIlroy.

Take a look at what Kyle Porter wrote on X (previously Twitter) about Scottie Scheffler's stats:

"Scottie living at 3.15 SG/round at the majors over the last four years with a 0.00 putting number is sick, sick stuff."

This strokes gained metric was first introduced by Mark Broadie for measuring the efficiency of a shot against a benchmark. The table shows Scheffler ranking above Rory McIlroy, despite having less number of major victories. The above data about Scottie Scheffler, presented by Data Golf, upholds another exciting fact about the golfer.

His average shots gained per round of majors for four years (January 2022 to May 2025) translates to a 14.6 shot advantage over four rounds against the field average. It clearly displays Scheffler's potential to challenge historical records and create new ones. Scottie Scheffler has created a gap that closely aligns with golfing great Tiger Woods.

The 82-time PGA Tour winner is widely remembered for his 2000 season, which was a peak moment in Woods' professional career. As per PGA Tour records, the Cypress native had an average SG/round of 3.0 during that time.

Scottie Scheffler's overall SG highlights at the 2025 PGA Championship

Scheffler had an outstanding week at Quail Hollow Golf Club while aiming for the third major title of his professional golf career. The PGA Tour pro showcased elite ball striking skills and iron play, which ultimately led him to win the Wanamaker Trophy with a 5-stroke margin.

In addition to his win, Scottie Scheffler’s dominating lead had a lot of factors. Off the tee, the PGA Tour pro from Dallas gained 4.5 strokes over the entire field, which led him to rank in the sixth spot in this category. In SG around the green, Scheffler ranked in the fifth spot. His performance on the greens led him to rank in the second spot in putts per green in regulation.

These stats indicate Scheffler's remarkable and accurate precision with irons and his balanced yet high-level performance throughout the 2025 PGA Championship.

