Scottie Scheffler’s Major milestone at the 2025 PGA Championship still trails Tiger Woods

After the 2025 PGA Championship, Scottie Scheffler has won a total of 3 golf majors so far in his career. He finished the tournament with a five-shot lead and a total score of 11 under par. Aside from this tournament, Scheffler has won the Masters in 2022 and 2024. Interestingly, the 2025 PGA Championship was his 22nd major, and his record in majors appears to be jacked thus far.
Golf Digest recently uploaded an Instagram picture comparing the records of some well-known golfers' first 22 majors. They compared 5 names: Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, and Tiger Woods. More specifically, Scheffler has three wins, six top threes, thirteen top tens, and seventeen top twenty-fives.
Interestingly, he has the highest number of the top ten and top twenty-five spots, showing his consistency. Despite these impressive statistics and steady performance, the American golfer is still behind the legendary Tiger Woods. The statistics show that Woods has the most wins (5) and the most top-three finishes (7) in the first 22 Golf Majors.
Golf Digest discussed this in their caption, which read:
"Scottie Scheffler just played his 22nd major. Here's how he stacks up against some of the game's best. 👀"
Surprisingly, Scheffler's PGA Championship success dropped behind in terms of ratings on CBS. The final round of this competition received 4.763 million views. And, while this was a wonderful number for CBS, it was a 4% decrease from the final round of the 2024 PGA Championship.
How much did Scottie Scheffler get from winning the 2025 PGA Championship?
The 2025 PGA Championship had a large purse of $18.5 million. Interestingly, before the event began, it was claimed that the champion would receive somewhere around $3.3 million. Even Xander Schauffele received the same amount after he won the tournament in 2024.
Interestingly, Scottie Scheffler was given a slight raise for his win. He earned a total of $3.4 million for his triumph at Quail Hollow.
Talking about the tournament, here is a small list of every player's earnings that came inside the top 30:
- Scottie Scheffler – $3,420,000
- Bryson DeChambeau – $1,418,667
- Harris English – $1,418,667
- Davis Riley – $1,418,667
- J.T. Poston – $694,700
- Jhonattan Vegas – $694,700
- Taylor Pendrith – $694,700
- Ryan Gerard – $454,781
- Ben Griffin – $454,781
- Keegan Bradley – $454,781
- Matt Fitzpatrick – $454,781
- Denny McCarthy – $454,781
- Jon Rahm – $454,781
- Joaquin Niemann – $454,781
- Si Woo Kim – $454,781
- Joe Highsmith – $454,781
- Alex Noren – $290,925
- Matt Wallace – $290,925
- Tony Finau – $193,442
- Adam Scott – $193,442
- Sam Burns – $193,442
- Cam Davis – $193,442
- Corey Conners – $193,442
- Taylor Moore – $193,442
- Harry Hall – $193,442
- Beau Hossler – $193,442
- Aaron Rai – $193,442
- Viktor Hovland – $115,820
- Alex Smalley – $115,820
- Xander Schauffele – $115,820
- Ryan Fox – $115,820
- Marco Penge – $115,820