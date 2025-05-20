  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Scottie Scheffler’s Major milestone at the 2025 PGA Championship still trails Tiger Woods

Scottie Scheffler’s Major milestone at the 2025 PGA Championship still trails Tiger Woods

By Anurag Bhardwaj
Modified May 20, 2025 15:47 GMT
2025 PGA Championship - Final Round - Source: Getty
2025 PGA Championship - Final Round - Source: Getty

After the 2025 PGA Championship, Scottie Scheffler has won a total of 3 golf majors so far in his career. He finished the tournament with a five-shot lead and a total score of 11 under par. Aside from this tournament, Scheffler has won the Masters in 2022 and 2024. Interestingly, the 2025 PGA Championship was his 22nd major, and his record in majors appears to be jacked thus far.

Ad

Golf Digest recently uploaded an Instagram picture comparing the records of some well-known golfers' first 22 majors. They compared 5 names: Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, and Tiger Woods. More specifically, Scheffler has three wins, six top threes, thirteen top tens, and seventeen top twenty-fives.

Interestingly, he has the highest number of the top ten and top twenty-five spots, showing his consistency. Despite these impressive statistics and steady performance, the American golfer is still behind the legendary Tiger Woods. The statistics show that Woods has the most wins (5) and the most top-three finishes (7) in the first 22 Golf Majors.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Golf Digest discussed this in their caption, which read:

"Scottie Scheffler just played his 22nd major. Here's how he stacks up against some of the game's best. 👀"
Ad

Surprisingly, Scheffler's PGA Championship success dropped behind in terms of ratings on CBS. The final round of this competition received 4.763 million views. And, while this was a wonderful number for CBS, it was a 4% decrease from the final round of the 2024 PGA Championship.

How much did Scottie Scheffler get from winning the 2025 PGA Championship?

GOLF: MAY 18 PGA PGA Championship - Source: Getty
GOLF: MAY 18 PGA PGA Championship - Source: Getty

The 2025 PGA Championship had a large purse of $18.5 million. Interestingly, before the event began, it was claimed that the champion would receive somewhere around $3.3 million. Even Xander Schauffele received the same amount after he won the tournament in 2024.

Ad

Interestingly, Scottie Scheffler was given a slight raise for his win. He earned a total of $3.4 million for his triumph at Quail Hollow.

Talking about the tournament, here is a small list of every player's earnings that came inside the top 30:

  • Scottie Scheffler – $3,420,000
  • Bryson DeChambeau – $1,418,667
  • Harris English – $1,418,667
  • Davis Riley – $1,418,667
  • J.T. Poston – $694,700
  • Jhonattan Vegas – $694,700
  • Taylor Pendrith – $694,700
  • Ryan Gerard – $454,781
  • Ben Griffin – $454,781
  • Keegan Bradley – $454,781
  • Matt Fitzpatrick – $454,781
  • Denny McCarthy – $454,781
  • Jon Rahm – $454,781
  • Joaquin Niemann – $454,781
  • Si Woo Kim – $454,781
  • Joe Highsmith – $454,781
  • Alex Noren – $290,925
  • Matt Wallace – $290,925
  • Tony Finau – $193,442
  • Adam Scott – $193,442
  • Sam Burns – $193,442
  • Cam Davis – $193,442
  • Corey Conners – $193,442
  • Taylor Moore – $193,442
  • Harry Hall – $193,442
  • Beau Hossler – $193,442
  • Aaron Rai – $193,442
  • Viktor Hovland – $115,820
  • Alex Smalley – $115,820
  • Xander Schauffele – $115,820
  • Ryan Fox – $115,820
  • Marco Penge – $115,820
About the author
Anurag Bhardwaj

Anurag Bhardwaj

Twitter icon

Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.

A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by pranavsethii
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications