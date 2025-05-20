Scottie Scheffler’s Major milestone at the 2025 PGA Championship still trails Tiger Woods

After the 2025 PGA Championship, Scottie Scheffler has won a total of 3 golf majors so far in his career. He finished the tournament with a five-shot lead and a total score of 11 under par. Aside from this tournament, Scheffler has won the Masters in 2022 and 2024. Interestingly, the 2025 PGA Championship was his 22nd major, and his record in majors appears to be jacked thus far.

Golf Digest recently uploaded an Instagram picture comparing the records of some well-known golfers' first 22 majors. They compared 5 names: Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, and Tiger Woods. More specifically, Scheffler has three wins, six top threes, thirteen top tens, and seventeen top twenty-fives.

Interestingly, he has the highest number of the top ten and top twenty-five spots, showing his consistency. Despite these impressive statistics and steady performance, the American golfer is still behind the legendary Tiger Woods. The statistics show that Woods has the most wins (5) and the most top-three finishes (7) in the first 22 Golf Majors.

Golf Digest discussed this in their caption, which read:

"Scottie Scheffler just played his 22nd major. Here's how he stacks up against some of the game's best. 👀"

Surprisingly, Scheffler's PGA Championship success dropped behind in terms of ratings on CBS. The final round of this competition received 4.763 million views. And, while this was a wonderful number for CBS, it was a 4% decrease from the final round of the 2024 PGA Championship.

How much did Scottie Scheffler get from winning the 2025 PGA Championship?

GOLF: MAY 18 PGA PGA Championship - Source: Getty

The 2025 PGA Championship had a large purse of $18.5 million. Interestingly, before the event began, it was claimed that the champion would receive somewhere around $3.3 million. Even Xander Schauffele received the same amount after he won the tournament in 2024.

Interestingly, Scottie Scheffler was given a slight raise for his win. He earned a total of $3.4 million for his triumph at Quail Hollow.

Talking about the tournament, here is a small list of every player's earnings that came inside the top 30:

Scottie Scheffler – $3,420,000

Bryson DeChambeau – $1,418,667

Harris English – $1,418,667

Davis Riley – $1,418,667

J.T. Poston – $694,700

Jhonattan Vegas – $694,700

Taylor Pendrith – $694,700

Ryan Gerard – $454,781

Ben Griffin – $454,781

Keegan Bradley – $454,781

Matt Fitzpatrick – $454,781

Denny McCarthy – $454,781

Jon Rahm – $454,781

Joaquin Niemann – $454,781

Si Woo Kim – $454,781

Joe Highsmith – $454,781

Alex Noren – $290,925

Matt Wallace – $290,925

Tony Finau – $193,442

Adam Scott – $193,442

Sam Burns – $193,442

Cam Davis – $193,442

Corey Conners – $193,442

Taylor Moore – $193,442

Harry Hall – $193,442

Beau Hossler – $193,442

Aaron Rai – $193,442

Viktor Hovland – $115,820

Alex Smalley – $115,820

Xander Schauffele – $115,820

Ryan Fox – $115,820

Marco Penge – $115,820

About the author Anurag Bhardwaj Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.



A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor. Know More