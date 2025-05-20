Animal lover Amanda Balionis shares glimpses of downtime in farm post PGA Championship 2025

Amanda Balionis made the most of her free time after covering the 2025 PGA Championship by spending a quiet day on a farm. Known for her love of animals, the CBS broadcaster shared glimpses of her relaxing outing on Instagram, giving fans a peek into how she unwinds after a major event.

Balionis, who has been working in sports media since 2009, is also passionate about animal welfare. In her Instagram bio, she notes that she believes there’s little that sports, coffee, and dogs can’t fix.

Following the conclusion of the PGA Championship, which saw Scottie Scheffler claim his third major title, Balionis shared a couple of farm stories with her Instagram followers. In one video, she was seen feeding a horse a carrot, captioning it:

“Morning horse visits.”

In the next story, Balionis shared a photo of cows resting in the field, writing:

"And afternoon cows."

Earlier in the week, during her stay in Charlotte, North Carolina, Balionis also visited an animal shelter. She posted a video on Instagram from @animals_clt and wrote:

"Loved visiting @animals_clt this week! A major week means major eyeballs on the city of Charlotte so let’s take a look at some of the INCREDIBLE dogs that are ready for adoption now!"

In her post, Balionis revealed that the shelter cares for about 400 dogs at any given time. She noted that half are in foster homes thanks to a strong volunteer network, while the other half remain at the shelter waiting to be adopted.

She also encouraged her 348k followers to help spread the word, writing:

"Please help us spread the word by sharing this video and following @animals_clt & @bestfriendsanimalsociety to continue to help get these dogs the attention they need to find their forever homes!"🐶⛳️

To end the post on a light note, she teased a fun surprise at the end of the video: a bunny and a pig making a brief appearance.

Amanda Balionis continues supporting dog rescues through her nonprofit Puppies and Golf

Alongside her broadcasting work, Amanda Balionis is also the founder of a nonprofit animal shelter called Puppies and Golf. The organization, started in 2020, works to help rescue dogs find safe, loving homes. It also supports shelters and service dog programs across the country.

Amanda Balionis was inspired to launch the nonprofit after spending time volunteering with K9s for Warriors, a group that pairs rescue dogs with military veterans. Since then, she has used her platform to raise awareness about shelter dogs and encourage adoption.

Puppies and Golf offers financial help to shelters, emergency grants for dog owners facing unexpected vet bills, and also backs programs that train service dogs for veterans. The nonprofit has hosted successful fundraising events as well. One of its major events, the Puppies and Golf Block Party, recently brought in over $100,000 to support its work.

