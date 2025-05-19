Amanda Balionis shares exciting behind the scenes from 2025 PGA Championship after successful outing at Quail Hollow

CBS Sports reporter Amanda Balionis recently took fans behind the scenes of the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow. Scottie Scheffler clinched his third major title.

After a busy week covering the tournament, Balionis shared a detailed Instagram video showing what her final day at the PGA Championship looked like.

"Come with me for the final round of the PGA Championship. First is always coffee. Then we head to the 18th green for a dress rehearsal of the trophy presentation. And then, after hair and makeup, we head to the set. The Wanamaker has arrived, so the show can officially begin," she said in the video.

She also shared moments from the final part of the day, watching Scottie Scheffler’s family react to his win, going over her notes, and walking onto the green for the trophy presentation and interview.

To wrap up the day, Balionis and her team toasted with Old Fashioneds, courtesy of Elijah Craig, the whiskey brand she recently partnered with. “Cheers and bye”, she said at the end of the video.

In a separate Instagram story, Amanda Balionis also shared a snapshot from post-round interviews with Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm. She praised both players for speaking to the media after tough losses.

"Appreciate these two for taking the time to talk after a gutting loss. Simply a reminder that no one is obligated to talk, it's a choice. And to bring us in after coming to close to a career accomplishment is awesome for the viewer," she wrote.

Amanda Balionis shared a snapshot from post post-interview rounds of Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Ram

DeChambeau finished tied for second at 6-under, while Rahm ended the week tied for eighth at 4-under.

Amanda Balionis was also joined on-site by fellow broadcasters Kira K. Dixon from Golf Channel and CBS reporter Hally Leadbetter.

Amanda Balionis stops by the animal shelter during her Charlotte visit

When she’s not covering golf, Amanda Balionis is often spending time with dogs, and she is also the founder of the nonprofit organization Puppies and Golf.

“There is very little that sports, ☕️ & dogs 🐶 can’t fix,” her Instagram bio states.

While in Charlotte, North Carolina for the PGA Championship, the CBS reporter took time out to visit a local animal shelter. She shared a video from her visit to Animal Care & Control, encouraging people to consider adopting.

"Loved visiting @animals_clt this week! A major week means major eyeballs on the city of Charlotte so let’s take a look at some of the INCREDIBLE dogs that are ready for adoption now," read the caption.

In the caption, she also mentioned that the shelter houses around 400 dogs at a time. About half of them are with foster families, while the rest are still waiting at the shelter.

"If you watch until the end you’ll get a great surprise 😉 Ps. Please help us spread the word by sharing this video and following @animals_clt & @bestfriendsanimalsociety to continue to help get these dogs the attention they need to find their forever homes! 🐶⛳️," she wrote.

She ended the post with a fun surprise, teasing a bunny and a pig that also showed up in the video.

