Amanda Balionis teams up with Miss America 2015 for PGA Championship coverage

Amanda Balionis is currently covering the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow for CBS Sports. During her time in Charlotte, she was joined by Kira K. Dixon and Hally Leadbetter.

Kira K. Dixon, Miss America 2015, now works as a reporter for the Golf Channel. She appeared alongside Balionis and Leadbetter in a recent Instagram post shared by the latter.

Leadbetter, a CBS broadcaster and co-founder of Better Content Co., is also known for her work as a golf content creator. She previously played college golf at Arkansas and Rollins College, where she helped her team win the 2016 NCAA Division II Championship. She is the daughter of legendary golf instructor David Leadbetter.

Hally Leadbetter shared a four-part carousel on Instagram featuring photos and a video from Quail Hollow. In the video, Dixon is seen waving at the camera. Leadbetter captioned the post:

"We have questions. 🏌️"

Balionis reshared the post on her Instagram story with the caption:

“My people.”

Amanda Balionis reshared Hally Leadbetter's post from Quail Hollow | IG/@balionis

Kira K. Dixon also reposted a video from Leadbetter’s carousel on her own Instagram story with the caption:

"When you get to work next door to your girl."

Kira K. Dixon waving at Hally Leadbetter | IG/@kirakdixon

Amanda Balionis announces new brand collaboration

Amanda Balionis recently revealed her latest partnership with whiskey brand Elijah Craig. On May 14, 2025, she shared an Instagram post announcing the collaboration. In the photo, the CBS reporter was seen dressed in red, holding a glass of whiskey.

She captioned the post:

“Always love being with my @elijahcraig family, especially when they let me do something pretty special 😏 I’m not allowed to say anything else yet but trust me, something fun is coming later on this year 🥃"

Balionis also mentioned in her post that fans attending the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow can visit the Elijah Craig Speakeasy located on the 7th green.

Amanda Balionis first teamed up with Elijah Craig in February 2023. She joined the brand as a golf ambassador alongside PGA Tour pro Max Homa, becoming part of "Team Elijah Craig." The announcement was made on February 1, 2023.

"One of my favorite things about the game is who I get to enjoy it with—including close friends like Max Homa. Our hangouts just got a lot better now that I’m Team Elijah Craig’s newest golf brand ambassador," Balionis was quoted as saying by heavenhill.com.

"Max has me beat on the course, but as an avid whiskey fan, I’ve got the edge when it comes to mixing with award-winning Bourbon. I’m looking forward to enjoying Elijah Craig with Max at the 19th Hole and raising a glass with golf fans everywhere!"

Elijah Craig is also back as the Official Bourbon of the 2025 PGA Championship. To celebrate, the brand has launched a limited-edition Small Batch bottle with special features, such as the tournament’s official logo, a gold coin cork, and a custom label marking the partnership.

