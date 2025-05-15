Amanda Balionis announces major collaboration with Kentucky-based whiskey brand

CBS Sports reporter Amanda Balionis has announced an exciting new collaboration with the popular whiskey brand, Elijah Craig. She posted a picture on Instagram sharing the good news with her 347,000 followers.

Ad

Balionis has been in the world of sports journalism since she graduated from Hofstra University in 2008. She has worked with Verizon Fios, MSG Network, and the PGA Tour. In 2016, she joined Callaway Golf as a reporter responsible for creating digital content for the brand. Now, she works full-time with CBS Sports.

On Wednesday, May 14, Amanda Balionis posted a picture of a paid partnership with Elijah Craig ahead of the PGA Championship. In the caption, she stated that she’s not yet at liberty to divulge the full details of the partnership, but more information will be announced at a later date. The caption read:

Ad

Trending

“Always love being with my @elijahcraig family, especially when they let me do something pretty special 😏 I’m not allowed to say anything else yet but trust me, something fun is coming later on this year 🥃”

In the picture, the American sports journalist can be seen sipping a glass of whiskey while seated at a table with bottles and glasses of the alcoholic beverage. Amanda Ballionis also announced that fans who will visit Quail Hollow Club for the PGA Championship can try some of the delicious whiskey at the Elijah Craig Speakeasy. The stand will be open on the 7th green at Quail Hollow Club. Take a look at the post here:

Ad

Ad

Meanwhile, Elijah Craig also posted a picture on its official Instagram page, capturing Amanda Balionis and other sportspersons sharing a drink. In the picture, Balionis can be seen lifting her glass alongside two-time PGA Tour winner Robert MacIntyre and golf photographer Luke Leesburg.

Ad

Amanda Balionis applauded Shane Lowry for his “hard work” at the Truist Championship

The 2025 Truist Championship was held from May 8 to 11, and Amanda Balionis was present at the Philadelphia Cricket Club to cover all the action. Following the conclusion of the exciting event, she shared a series of pictures on Instagram recapping her time there and congratulating Sepp Straka, who won.

Ad

In her post, the CBS Sports reporter also gave a shout-out to three-time PGA Tour winner Shane Lowry for his performance. The post caption read:

“Shoutout to @shanelowrygolf for his hard-fought week. This guy has been knocking at the door all season. He told us yesterday how hard it is to win out here and all he can do is keep knocking until that door opens…that wasn’t this week but it’s hard to imagine the payoff is far away.”

Ad

Notably, Shane Lowry narrowly missed the Truist Championship title and finished with 14-under. He was two strokes behind Sepp Straka and was tied at T2 with Justin Thomas.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarah Rishama Madaki Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.



A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.



Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.



Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action. Know More