Amanda Balionis sums up life 'outside the ropes' in a fresh Instagram post

CBS reporter Amanda Balionis had a hectic couple of weeks, flying to different cities each week to cover the tournament. However, it seems she managed to catch some quality

Ad

Balionis shared a photo dump of moments spent away from the golf course on her Instagram handle. The 12-picture carousel post was headlined by a snap of her posing on a ferry in New Jersey. The Statue of Liberty could be seen in the background.

Balionis was in the Garden State for the Mizuho Americas Open from May 8 to May 11. She interviewed LPGA stars such as Lydia Ko and Nelly Korda and posed with the participating junior golfers on the ferry.

Ad

Trending

The rest of the snaps documented the broadcaster spending some time with horses, interviewing LPGA legend Amy Alcott, attending George Strait's concert with her friends, enjoying pizza, sporting track and field icon Allyson Felix's company, the 'Always Alpha' sweatshirt, etc.

Amanda Balionis wrote in the caption:

"Outside the ropes lately"

Ad

Amanda Balionis will be in Charlotte this week for the PGA Championship. The second Major of the season will be held at the Quail Hollow Country Club from May 15th to 18th, 2025.

"A tremendous week on a great course" - Amanda Balionis on the 2025 Truist Championship

Amanda Balionis at the Truist Championship 2025 (Source: Getty)

CBS reporter Amanda Balionis was in Philadelphia last weekend for the 2025 Truist Championship. The journalist has a tradition of posting her thoughts about a tournament she has covered after the conclusion.

Ad

Sticking to the norm, she posted about the Truist Championship as well. Balionis had sported a green pantsuit and paired it with a white shirt for the final round of the tournament. Sepp Straka had won the event by two strokes.

Balionis wrote highly about the tournament as well as appreciated Straka's "honesty" about dealing with pressure.

"A tremendous week on a great course resulting in a great final round and champion for the Truist Championship. Winning on the PGA TOUR is hard and I loved Sepp Straka's honesty around handling the nerves that made him lose feeling in his arms and legs all day 😳 his emotional message to his mom and wife reminded us all of what it takes to get here and what it means to make it,"

Ad

Shane Lowry was one of the dominant players throughout the tournament. However, he eventually finished T2. Amanda Balionis commended his efforts not just at the Truist Championship but throughout the season. She ended the caption with a welcome note for the upcoming PGA Championship.

"Shoutout to Shane Lowry for his hard fought week. This guy has been knocking at the door all season. He told us yesterday how hard it is to win out here and all he can do is keep knocking until that door opens…that wasn’t this week but it’s hard to imagine the payoff is far away. Let’s get the second Major of the year rolling!"

Ad

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is the favorite to win the PGA Championship with +400 odds to his name, according to Fanatics Sportsbook. Rory McIlroy is trailing him in the second spot with +450 odds.Defending champion Xander Schauffele will also return to the field this week for his title defense.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ira Deokule Ira Deokule is a dedicated sports journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Golf and other sports such as swimming, bodybuilding, gymnastics, and track and field. With a post-graduate degree in Media and Communication Studies from DMCS, SPPU, Pune, and a specialization in Video Production, she combines her academic background with practical experience as a national-level track and field athlete.



Ira's journalistic journey includes freelancing for FirstSportz during the Tokyo Olympics, where her articles gained significant recognition. She prioritizes accuracy and ethics, relying on verified sources and personal expertise to provide insightful, engaging content. Her unique perspective as an athlete enriches her understanding of sports dynamics, allowing her to write with neutrality and respect for her subjects.



Outside of journalism, Ira enjoys writing creative pieces, reading, dancing, and exploring filmmaking. She draws inspiration from trailblazing female golfers like Nelly Korda and Lydia Ko, whose achievements have elevated the visibility of women's golf. Ira aspires to cover iconic events like The Masters and is interested in the evolving landscape of golf, including the impact of LIV Golf. Know More