Sepp Straka gets real about the ‘one-and-done’ cricket bat trophy at Truist Championship

Sepp Straka candidly reflected upon his first impression after seeing the trophy of the 2025 Truist Championship. The signature PGA Tour event was held at the Philly Cricket Club, and in honor of the venue, its trophy was a miniature cricket bat.

Straka extended his third-round lead to win the tournament by two strokes and was awarded the cricket bat trophy, with $3.6 million in prize money and 700 FedEx Cup points. In the post-round press conference on Sunday, he talked about his first impression after seeing the trophy. He said, via ASAP Sports:

"That's pretty cool. I think that's a one-and-done. That's going to be my most special trophy for sure."

It was his fourth win on the PGA Tour and second of the 2025 season. The Austrian golfer expressed his gratitude, thanking his loved ones after winning the tournament. He added:

"It's great. This year has been pretty good to me. Just really grateful for all the hard work from the people that don't get to stand on that 18th green and celebrate."

Meanwhile, Shane Lowry was also in contention to win, but he struggled on Sunday and shot a round of 70, settling in a tie for second with Justin Thomas at 14-under. Patrick Cantlay tied for fourth with Jacob Bridgeman and Tommy Fleetwood, followed by Rory McIlroy, tied for seventh with Keith Mitchell, Stephan Jaeger, and Cameron Young.

Sepp Straka reaches his career best in OWGR with win at 2025 Truist Championship

With a victory at the 2025 Truist Championship, Sepp Straka jumped to ninth place in the OWGR, his career-best so far. Scottie Scheffler is ranked number one, followed by Rory McIlroy.

Here are the OWGR rankings of the players after the Truist Championship:

1. Scottie Scheffler: 14.5932

2. Rory McIlroy: 11.3530

3. Xander Schauffele: 7.6133

4. Collin Morikawa: 6.2738

5. Justin Thomas: 6.2458

6. Ludvig Åberg: 5.3369

7. Hideki Matsuyama: 5.0604

8. Russell Henley: 4.7336

9. Sepp Straka: 4.6270

10. Shane Lowry: 4.0479

11. Viktor Hovland: 4.0248

12. Maverick McNealy: 3.9938

13. Tommy Fleetwood: 3.7826

14. Patrick Cantlay: 3.6706

15. Bryson DeChambeau: 3.4591

16. Justin Rose: 3.3606

17. Wyndham Clark: 3.2569

18. Sungjae Im: 3.2324

19. Keegan Bradley: 3.1966

20. Tyrrell Hatton: 3.1673

21. Corey Conners: 3.1570

22. Robert MacIntyre: 3.1049

23. Brian Harman: 3.0133

24. Billy Horschel: 2.9337

25. Daniel Berger: 2.8855

26. J.J. Spaun: 2.7868

27. Min Woo Lee: 2.7629

28. Akshay Bhatia: 2.7366

29. Aaron Rai: 2.7041

30. Thomas Detry: 2.6899

31. Sahith Theegala: 2.6291

32. Jason Day: 2.5651

33. Andrew Novak: 2.5134

34. Harris English: 2.4960

35. Sam Burns: 2.4509

36. Nick Taylor: 2.4047

37. Tony Finau: 2.4030

38. Lucas Glover: 2.3534

39. Byeong Hun An: 2.3503

40. Adam Scott: 2.3429

41. Tom Kim: 2.2980

42. Stephan Jaeger: 2.2733

43. Tom Hoge: 2.2291

44. Mackenzie Hughes: 2.2037

45. Max Greyserman: 2.1597

46. J.T. Poston: 2.1589

47. Denny McCarthy: 2.1462

48. Jordan Spieth: 2.1304

49. Taylor Pendrith: 2.1296

50. Davis Thompson: 2.0893

