Sepp Straka gets real about the ‘one-and-done’ cricket bat trophy at Truist Championship

Sepp Straka candidly reflected upon his first impression after seeing the trophy of the 2025 Truist Championship. The signature PGA Tour event was held at the Philly Cricket Club, and in honor of the venue, its trophy was a miniature cricket bat.
Straka extended his third-round lead to win the tournament by two strokes and was awarded the cricket bat trophy, with $3.6 million in prize money and 700 FedEx Cup points. In the post-round press conference on Sunday, he talked about his first impression after seeing the trophy. He said, via ASAP Sports:
"That's pretty cool. I think that's a one-and-done. That's going to be my most special trophy for sure."
It was his fourth win on the PGA Tour and second of the 2025 season. The Austrian golfer expressed his gratitude, thanking his loved ones after winning the tournament. He added:
"It's great. This year has been pretty good to me. Just really grateful for all the hard work from the people that don't get to stand on that 18th green and celebrate."
Meanwhile, Shane Lowry was also in contention to win, but he struggled on Sunday and shot a round of 70, settling in a tie for second with Justin Thomas at 14-under. Patrick Cantlay tied for fourth with Jacob Bridgeman and Tommy Fleetwood, followed by Rory McIlroy, tied for seventh with Keith Mitchell, Stephan Jaeger, and Cameron Young.
Sepp Straka reaches his career best in OWGR with win at 2025 Truist Championship
With a victory at the 2025 Truist Championship, Sepp Straka jumped to ninth place in the OWGR, his career-best so far. Scottie Scheffler is ranked number one, followed by Rory McIlroy.
Here are the OWGR rankings of the players after the Truist Championship:
- 1. Scottie Scheffler: 14.5932
- 2. Rory McIlroy: 11.3530
- 3. Xander Schauffele: 7.6133
- 4. Collin Morikawa: 6.2738
- 5. Justin Thomas: 6.2458
- 6. Ludvig Åberg: 5.3369
- 7. Hideki Matsuyama: 5.0604
- 8. Russell Henley: 4.7336
- 9. Sepp Straka: 4.6270
- 10. Shane Lowry: 4.0479
- 11. Viktor Hovland: 4.0248
- 12. Maverick McNealy: 3.9938
- 13. Tommy Fleetwood: 3.7826
- 14. Patrick Cantlay: 3.6706
- 15. Bryson DeChambeau: 3.4591
- 16. Justin Rose: 3.3606
- 17. Wyndham Clark: 3.2569
- 18. Sungjae Im: 3.2324
- 19. Keegan Bradley: 3.1966
- 20. Tyrrell Hatton: 3.1673
- 21. Corey Conners: 3.1570
- 22. Robert MacIntyre: 3.1049
- 23. Brian Harman: 3.0133
- 24. Billy Horschel: 2.9337
- 25. Daniel Berger: 2.8855
- 26. J.J. Spaun: 2.7868
- 27. Min Woo Lee: 2.7629
- 28. Akshay Bhatia: 2.7366
- 29. Aaron Rai: 2.7041
- 30. Thomas Detry: 2.6899
- 31. Sahith Theegala: 2.6291
- 32. Jason Day: 2.5651
- 33. Andrew Novak: 2.5134
- 34. Harris English: 2.4960
- 35. Sam Burns: 2.4509
- 36. Nick Taylor: 2.4047
- 37. Tony Finau: 2.4030
- 38. Lucas Glover: 2.3534
- 39. Byeong Hun An: 2.3503
- 40. Adam Scott: 2.3429
- 41. Tom Kim: 2.2980
- 42. Stephan Jaeger: 2.2733
- 43. Tom Hoge: 2.2291
- 44. Mackenzie Hughes: 2.2037
- 45. Max Greyserman: 2.1597
- 46. J.T. Poston: 2.1589
- 47. Denny McCarthy: 2.1462
- 48. Jordan Spieth: 2.1304
- 49. Taylor Pendrith: 2.1296
- 50. Davis Thompson: 2.0893