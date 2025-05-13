PGA Championship 2025 Round 1 tee times and pairings explored

By Pravashis Biswas
Modified May 13, 2025 20:59 GMT
2025 PGA Championship - Preview Day One
2025 PGA Championship - Preview Day One - Source: Getty

The PGA Championship is just a few days away from commencing at Quail Hollow Golf Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. This golf major awards its winner with the prestigious Wanamaker Trophy. As per the schedule, the major is set to commence from May 15 to 18, 2025.

The official tee times for the first round of PGA Championship have now been released. Luke Donald, Padraig Harrington, and Martin Kaymer are scheduled to tee off around 7 am EST from the first hole. John Somers, Taylor Moore, and David Puig will follow them and tee off in the PGA Championship at around 7:11 am.

Here's a detailed look at the 2025 PGA Championship tee times and groupings from the first tee (via PGA Tour Communications):

  • 7 a.m. — Luke Donald, Padraig Harrington, Martin Kaymer
  • 7:11 a.m. — John Somers, Taylor Moore, David Puig
  • 7:22 a.m. — Kurt Kitayama, Nic Ishee, Alex Noren
  • 7:33 a.m. — J.T. Poston, Ryo Hisatsune, Tom Johnson
  • 7:44 a.m. — Davis Thompson, Bud Cauley, Nico Echavarria
  • 7:55 a.m. — Harris English, Michael Kim, Thomas Detry
  • 8:06 a.m. — Stephan Jaeger, Chris Kirk, Robert MacIntyre
  • 8:17 a.m. — Thorbjørn Olesen, Karl Vilips, Laurie Canter
  • 8:28 a.m. — Si Woo Kim, Sam Stevens, Rico Hoey
  • 8:39 a.m. — Bobby Gates, Lee Hodges, Ben Griffin
  • 8:50 a.m. — Thriston Lawrence Nick Dunlap, Harry Hall
  • 9:01 a.m. — Greg Koch, Marco Penge, Ryan Gerard
  • 9:12 a.m. — Dylan Newman, Daniel van Tonder, Victor Perez
  • 12:20 p.m. — Michael Kartrude, Sami Valimaki, Jake Knapp
  • 12:41 p.m. — Erik van Rooyen, Michael Block, Mackenzie Hughes
  • 12:52 p.m. — Lucas Glvoer, Max Homa, Joaquin Niemann
  • 1:03 p.m. — Tyrrell Hatton, Will Zalatoris, Adam Scott
  • 1:14 p.m. — Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawachaos
  • 1:25 p.m. — Jordan Spieth, Patrick Reed, Ludvig Åberg
  • 1:36 p.m. — Hideki Matsuyama, Wyndham Clark, Tom Kim
  • 1:47 p.m. — Bryson DeChambeau, Viktor Hovland, Gary Woodland
  • 1:58 p.m. — Sergio Garcia, Daniel Berger, Russell Henley
  • 2:09 p.m. — Justin Rose, Cameron Smith, Brian Harman
  • 2:20 p.m. — Brandon Bingaman, Davis Riley, Sungjae Im
  • 2:31 p.m. — Takumi Kanaya, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Tom McKibbin
  • 2:42 p.m. — Keita Nakajima, Timothy Wiseman, Beau Hossler
PGA Championship round 1 tee times and groupings from 10th tee:

  • 7:05 a.m. — John Parry, Justin Hicks, Ryan Fox
  • 7:16 a.m. — Andre Chi, Patrick Fishburn, Seamus Power
  • 7:27 a.m. — Max McGreevy, Sahith Theegala, Sepp Straka
  • 7:38 a.m. — Brooks Koepka, Rickie Fowler, Shane Lowry
  • 7:49 a.m. — Phil Mickelson, Tommy Fleetwood, Jason Day
  • 8:00 a.m. — Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay, Matt Fitzpatrick
  • 8:11 a.m. — Corey Conners, Min Woo Lee, Rasmus Højgaard
  • 8:22 a.m. — Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler
  • 8:33 a.m. — Tony Finau, Nicolai Højgaard, Max Greyserman
  • 8:44 a.m. — Andrew Novak, Keegan Bradley, Maverick McNealy
  • 8:55 a.m. — Akshay Bhatia, Denny McCarthy, Sam Burns
  • 9:06 a.m. — John Catlin, Garrick Higgo, Jesse Droemer
  • 9:17 a.m. — Eugenio Chacarra, Rupe Taylor, Justin Lower
  • 12:25 p.m. — Keith Mitchell, Bob Sowards, Adam Hadwin
  • 12:36 p.m. — Eric Cole, Eric Steger, Cam Davis
  • 12:47 p.m. — Austin Eckroat, Brian Bergstol, Jacob Bridgeman
  • 12:58 p.m. — Niklas Norgaard, Byeong Hun An, J.J. Spaun
  • 1:09 p.m. — Patrick Rodgers, Nick Taylor, Dean Burmester
  • 1:20 p.m. — Joe Highsmith, Cameron Young, Aaron Rai
  • 1:31 p.m. — Tom Hoge, Mattieu Pavon, Taylor Pendrith
  • 1:42 p.m. — Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Patton Kizzire, Matt McCarty
  • 1:53 p.m. — Tyler Collet, Jimmy Walker, Richard Bland
  • 2:04 p.m. — Jason Dufner, Michael Thorbjornsen, Shaun Micheel
  • 2:15 p.m. — Rafael Campos, Ryan Lenahan, Matt Wallace
  • 2:26 p.m. — Jhonattan Vegas, Elvis Smylie, Brian Campbell
  • 2:37 p.m. — Kevin Yu, Larkin Gross, John Keefer
Who won the PGA Championship in 2024? Top 25 leaderboard explored

Xander Schauffele after winning PGA Championship
Xander Schauffele after winning PGA Championship Syndication: The Courier-Journal - Source: Imagn

Last year, Xander Schauffele won the PGA Championship held at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky. For him, it was a milestone in his professional golf career, as this was Schauffele's first ever golf major win.

The PGA Tour pro shot 62, 68, 68, and 65 in his four rounds, setting a new record for the lowest 72-hole total score in the history of golf major.

Here's a detailed look at the top-25 in the leaderboard of 2024 PGA Championship:

  • 1- Xander Schauffele (-21)
  • 2- Bryson DeChambeau (-20)
  • 3- Viktor Hovland (-18)
  • T4- Thomas Detry (-15)
  • T4- Collin Morikawa (-15)
  • T6- Justin Rose (-14)
  • T6- Shane Lowry (-14)
  • T8- Billy Horschel (-13)
  • T8- Scottie Scheffler (-13)
  • T8- Justin Thomas (-13)
  • T8- Robert MacIntyre (-13)
  • T12- Alex Noren (-12)
  • T12- Rory McIlroy (-12)
  • T12- Taylor Moore (-12)
  • T12- Dean Burmester (-12)
  • T12- Lee Hodges (-12)
  • T12- Sahith Theegala (-12)
  • T18- Ryo Hisatsune (-11)
  • T18- Keegan Bradley (-11)
  • T18- Harris English (-11)
  • T18- Austin Eckroat (-11)
  • T18- Tony Finau (-11)
  • T23- Maverick McNealy (-10)
  • T23- Tom Hoge (-10)
  • T23- Russell Henley (-10)
