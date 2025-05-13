Donald Trump set to deliver tough message to Saudis on PGA-LIV deal as Tiger Woods joins White House talks - Report

Donald Trump is reportedly prepared to take the next step in the PGA-LIV talks. According to reports, after lengthy talks, the US President is set to hold discussions with the PIF and help close the agreement between the two golf leagues.
According to Golf Week, Trump is expected to tell Saudi Arabia Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman that any agreement between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf would be based on tour terms. Furthermore, the report indicated that there would be no guarantee regarding the future of LIV Golf.
Interestingly, Tiger Woods was also apparently involved in the drafting of this message. NUCLR GOLF shared the report on X, writing:
"Golf Week is reporting that during meetings this week in Saudi Arabia, President Donald Trump is expected to tell the Saudi government that a deal between the PGA TOUR & LIV will be on the TOUR’s terms, and will not involve a long term future for LIV. Tiger Woods reportedly went to the White House last week to help craft the messaging with Trump."
This report might explain why Tiger Woods was seen at the White House a few days ago. Updates came via Senator Jim Banks' X account, where he shared a photo of himself with Woods. The golfer was seen wearing a navy blue suit. Banks' caption for this photo read:
"Met @TigerWoods at the White House today! ⛳️🇺🇸"
LIV Golf and the Saudi government have yet to make a decision on this condition and the deal. It remains to be seen whether a final framework agreement will be reached in the coming weeks.
Donald Trump compared Sam Snead having a putt conceded to accepting plane from Qatar
The United States has reportedly been offered a state-of-the-art plane by Qatar as a gift for President Donald Trump to use for Air Force One. Interestingly, Trump recently appeared in front of the media and obliquely cited Sam Snead while discussing this offer. He said (via NUCLR Golf on X):
"Say no, no, no, don't give us. I want to pay you a billion or 400 million or whatever it is. Or I could say thank you very much. You know, there was an old golfer named Sam Snead. Did you ever hear he won 82 tournaments? He was a great golfer. And he had a motto when they gave you a putt. You say thank you very much. You pick up your ball and you walk to the next hole."
He continued:
"A lot of people are stupid. They say no. No, I insist on putting it, then they putt it, they miss it. And their partner gets angry at them, you know what, remember that Sam Snead. When they give you a putt, you pick it up and you walk to the next hole, and you say thank you very much."
Donald Trump is currently touring the Middle East, making it the first major international trip of his second term as President.