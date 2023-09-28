Who is Sam Snead? All you need to know about the only man ever to win an LPGA event

Sam Snead, one of the most outstanding golfers of his time, once won an LPGA event in 1962. Much to everyone’s surprise, with this victory, he became the only man to ever win in a women's golf tournament. The most PGA tour winner (82 times victory by his name) had got to play twice in LPGA events.

In 1961 and 1962, Snead received a special invitation to play golf at the Royal Poinciana Invitational event. The said tournament was held at Palm Beach Golf Course on a 3-par course. Though this tournament lasted only for two years, it was considered an official LPGA Tour event.

Sam Snead (Image via Getty)

When Sam Snead performed in 1961, the tournament had 24 women and men participants including amateurs as well as professionals. However, the 1962 competition had a different format, which limited participation to 14 LPGA tour members. The player names included Mickey Wright, Patty Berg, Kathy Whitworth, and Betsy Rawls. Here, he was the only male player to make an appearance.

The Slammer finished third in the 1961 event, losing by just two strokes. Sam Snead was behind Dub Pagan and LPGA pro-Louise Suggs. Whereas, in 1962, he outshined others to become the first man to ever win an LPGA event.

Snead defeated Wright by five shots with a two-day, four-round total of 5-under 211 at the Palm Beach Par-3 Golf Club. For his amazing victory, he even received an unofficial LPGA victory credit and is still the only male golfer to win a championship on the women's tour.

It's an accomplishment that the golf world will remember forever, much like every accolade that Sam Snead has received during his career.

A peek into Sam Snead's golf career

Over the course of more than four decades, Snead had established himself as one of the best golfers in the world. He has played for the PGA Tour as well as the Champions Tour. He has achieved success in major competitions seven times during this time. Yes, Mr. Snead was able to snatch victories for three Masters, three PGA Championships, and one time in the Open Championship.

Additionally, he even owns the record for the most PGA Tour victories in his career, winning 82 times, a record that Tiger Woods eventually equaled in 1997. Fans must also note that Snead was awarded 94 medallions for his achievement.

He was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 1974. As a result of all of his accomplishments, he is recognized as one of the greatest golfers of all time.