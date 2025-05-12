Amanda Balionis shares image with golf 'legend' who once helped Phil Mickelson: "Absolutely loved the talk"

CBS reporter Amanda Balionis recently shared her reaction to her interaction with LPGA legend Amy Alcott who once helped the veteran golfer Phil Mickelson. Balionis posted an Instagram story on Monday to share a snap of the moment with Alcott.

Alcott is credited for having started the tradition of jumping into Poppie's Pond after winning the Chevron Championship. In the picture shared by Amanda Balionis, it seemed like the two were standing in a corridor lined with pictures highlighting the iconic tradition. Balionis' previous Instagram story suggested that they were at Bel Air Country Club.

The broadcaster wrote highly of her interaction with the 5-time Major champion:

"Absolutely loved this talk with legend Amy Alcott"

A screenshot of Amanda Balionis' Instagram story on May 12, 2025 - Image via Instagram@balionis

Amy Alcott was a part of the architectural team that designed the golf course for the 2016 Rio Olympics. That was the year golf had returned to the Games after 112 years. However, that was not the first time the World Golf Hall of Famer was called in for course-related matters.

In 2008, Phil Mickelson had reached out to Alcott to ask for her guidance on navigating the Riviera Country Club course ahead of the Northern Trust Open (now Genesis Open) and won the tournament. The latter who was a member of the Riviera club and had grown up in Palisades knew the course very well and was happy to help out Mickelson.

Mickelson contacted her once again in 2009 and the two walked the course once more as Alcott adviced him on how to putt the greens and where the shortcuts might be. The suggestions certainly seemed to have helped as Lefty successfully defended his title at the event that year.

Phil Mickelson asked for her assistance in 2010 as well. Amy Alcott spoke about it via LA Times:

"Phil text-messaged me again this year. We played together Wednesday. We talked about the greens, we talked politics, we talked about China. We have great conversations about all kinds of things including golf,"

The LPGA Tour icon mentioned that she was "friends" with Mickelson. She added,

"We’re friends now. I love it when he calls and asks if he can hang with me. You feel good when someone like Phil tells you that you have a good eye for reading the putts."

However, it was Steve Stricker who prevailed at the Riviera Course in 2010 to win the Northern Trust Open. Mickelson has not been able to win the tournament since 2009.

The LIV Golf star is next set to compete at the 2025 PGA Championship starting on May 15.

Will Amanda Balionis cover the PGA Championship this year?

Amanda Balionis at the 2024 PGA Championship (Source: Getty)

CBS reporter Amanda Balionis is all set to cover the 2025 PGA Championship. After sharing her picture with Alcott, Balionis posted another Instagram story detailing her hectic travel plans for 48 hours.

The broadcaster will reportedly fly to three cities before heading to Charlotte, the host city for the PGA Championship this week.

A screenshot of Amanda Balionis' Instagram story on May 12, 2025 - Image via Instagram@balionis

The PGA Championship will take place from May 15 to 18, at Quail Hollow Golf and Country Club, Charlotte.

