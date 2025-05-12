Anthony Kim shares advice to be "1% better" after LIV Golf Korea disappointment

Anthony Kim was in the field at the LIV Golf Korea earlier this month (May 2-4). After three over-par rounds, he could only manage a 53rd place finish in the 54-player field. Struggles on the golf course aside, he is still maintaining an optimistic outlook about his life.

Kim shared a motivational message on his Instagram stories. The quote on his story read:

“If you don’t think people can change, talk to somebody in recovery and have them tell you their life story.”

Giving his advice on the motivational quote shared by the account Sober Motivation, he wrote,

“Start 2day 1% better”

Anthony Kim shares motivation after the Korea Disappointment (Image via Instagram)

Anthony Kim completed three rounds at LIV Golf Korea with scores of 79, 74, and 74. In the first round, he opened with a string of pars and bogeys, including a double bogey on the 9th and a triple bogey on the 18th, which pushed his total to 79.

Round two showed some improvement. Kim made birdies on the 4th, 5th, and 7th, finishing with a 74. In the final round, Kim posted four bogeys and a double bogey to go along with four birdies.

Over three days, Anthony Kim maintained focus across the challenging course layout, completing the tournament in a total of 227 strokes.

Kim has been through quite a fair bit over the years, and he is now back on the golf course, playing on one of the biggest leagues in the world.

Anthony Kim’s journey to sobriety

Anthony Kim began his professional golf career in 2006 and quickly made his mark with victories at the 2008 Wachovia Championship and AT&T National. He later added the 2010 Shell Houston Open to his list of titles. By his mid-20s, Kim had established himself as a prominent figure on the PGA Tour.

In 2012, Kim sustained an Achilles injury that led to his withdrawal from competition. Following the injury, he remained absent from the professional golf scene for over a decade. During this period, Kim dealt with several off-course challenges, including documented struggles related to substance abuse and mental health issues.

After years away from the sport, Kim re-emerged in 2024 with a return to professional golf through the LIV Golf circuit. His comeback marked the end of a long hiatus and placed him back in competitive play after more than ten years away from tournament golf.

