Anthony Kim criticizes "keyboard warriors" as he attempts to inspire people dealing with addiction & mental illness

Anthony Kim, a former PGA Tour member, recently addressed frustration with online trolls in an X post. Kim recently made his return to professional golf via the LIV Golf after a 12-year drought.

Ad

He penned an X post on May 8 to address online critics and shared his journey of recovery from addiction and mental health issues. Kim's X post reads:

"Hey, how r u keyboard warriors doin down there?"

"Here 2 inspire hope in people dealing w addiction & mental illness while also being entertained by the “experts” that hide behind screen names in grammas basement. SOBER is DOPE."

Ad

Trending

Kim wrote this caption over an Instagram clip that he shared. It reads:

"The hate always come from below, not from above."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Anthony Kim battled with mental health issues during his 12-year hiatus from professional golf since 2012. Earlier this year, Kim finished T49 at Riyadh and T51 at Adelaide, followed by a T50 finish at Hong Kong and T47 at Singapore. In one of his notable performances, Kim finished T29 at Miami.

More recently, on May 6, the 39-year-old golfer took to Instagram to address critics who've targeted him in his comeback journey.

Anthony Kim slams online trolls in an Instagram post

Anthony Kim appeared at the recent LIV Golf Korea event from May 2 to 4. Kim finished second-to-last at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club in Incheon, South Korea. After a disappointing outing at LIV Golf Korea, Kim penned a message on Instagram that read:

Ad

"Your authenticity is triggering to people who are pretending to be what you really are.”

"Imagine being a grown man hating and being so scared you have to hide behind a screen name but still watch every single story on IG 🤦 😂."

Despite his poor finish, Kim expressed gratitude to his fans and LIV Golf, writing.

"Thank you @livgolf_league KOREA 4 the ❤️. This week regardless of score will be 1 of my most cherished memories in my sobriety journey 2 B back in KOREA w my family & feel the love & support of so many,”Kim wrote.

Ad

Ad

Anthony Kim turned professional in 2006 and rose quickly, with three PGA Tour victories by 2010. However, after a leg injury in 2012, he left the competition for over a decade. He returned to the green in 2024 via LIV Golf as a wildcard. Moreover, here's a detailed look at Anthony Kim's third round at the LIV Golf Korea:

"Hole 1 (par 4) - 5

Hole 2 (par 4) - 6

Hole 3 (par 5) - 5

Hole 4 (par 4) - 3

Hole 5 (par 3) - 2

Hole 6 (par 4) - 4

Hole 7 (par 5) - 4

Hole 8 (par 3) - 3

Hole 9 (par 4) - 4

Hole 10 (par 4) - 5

Hole 11 (par 4) - 5

Hole 12 (par 4) - 5

Hole 13 (par 3) - 3

Hole 14 (par 4) - 4

Hole 15 (par 5) - 5

Hole 16 (par 4) - 4

Hole 17 (par 3) - 2

Hole 18 (par 5) - 5

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rinal Chavda Rinal Chavda is a golf writer. Having an educational background in English literature she loves to craft engaging content. As Lydia Ko is her favorite, she gives a unique edge to her articles while writing. You can find her writing poems or reading novels when she's not working. Know More