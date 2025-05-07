LIV Golf's Anthony Kim sends a strong message to trolls after disastrous outing at LIV Golf Korea

Anthony Kim competed in the recently concluded LIV Golf Korea, finishing one spot away from last position. Following the conclusion of the tournament, the American golfer shared a post on Instagram, slamming his trolls.
Kim, 39, started playing professional golf in 2006. He won the Wachovia Championship and the AT&T National in 2008 and claimed the Shell Houston Open title two years later. In 2012, the California-born golfer suffered an injury to his left leg, which forced him to stay off the course until 2024.
When Anthony Kim returned to the professional golf scene in 2024, he jumped ship from the PGA Tour and joined LIV Golf to play as a wildcard. However, he has failed to secure a title, and his best performance this year was at Miami, where he placed T29.
On Tuesday, May 6, Kim shared a post on Instagram that read:
“Your authenticity is triggering to people who are pretending to be what you really are.”
In the caption, he called out a social media user who watches his Instagram stories and trolls him under a "screen name." The caption read:
“Imagine being a grown man hating and being so scared you have to hide behind a screen name but still watch every single story on IG 🤦 😂”
Take a look at Kim’s post here:
Despite his poor showing in Korea, Anthony Kim still expressed gratitude for being able to compete in the tournament. He shared a series of pictures and videos from Korea with the caption:
“Thank you @livgolf_league KOREA 4 the ❤️. This week regardless of score will be 1 of my most cherished memories in my sobriety journey 2 B back in KOREA w my family & feel the love & support of so many.”
Kim also acknowledged that his scores are still not close to his abilities, and he has struggled to hit the ball in the fairway since his return. However, he remains positive that his patience and consistency will pay off in the end.
How did Anthony Kim perform in his final round at LIV Golf Korea?
During his first round at LIV Golf Korea, Anthony Kim shot a lone birdie on the seventh, a double bogey on the ninth, and a disastrous triple bogey on the 18th. He fared a little better in his second round with three birdies and five bogeys.
On Day 3, the three-time PGA Tour winner opened with a bogey on the first and a double bogey on the second. He shot four birdies and three more bogeys, carding a total of 11-over 227 and finishing in 53rd position.
Here’s a look at Anthony Kim’s scorecard from his final round at LIV Golf Korea:
Round 3
- Hole 1 (par 4) - 5
- Hole 2 (par 4) - 6
- Hole 3 (par 5) - 5
- Hole 4 (par 4) - 3
- Hole 5 (par 3) - 2
- Hole 6 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 7 (par 5) - 4
- Hole 8 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 9 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 10 (par 4) - 5
- Hole 11 (par 4) - 5
- Hole 12 (par 4) - 5
- Hole 13 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 14 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 15 (par 5) - 5
- Hole 16 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 17 (par 3) - 2
- Hole 18 (par 5) - 5