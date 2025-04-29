Anthony Kim faces yet another flight trouble after landing in Korea 

Anthony Kim is preparing to compete in the 2025 LIV Golf Korea starting this week on May 2nd. However, the 39-year-old golfer faced flight trouble after landing in Korea, as his wife's bag went missing, and it also contained some stuff belonging to his 3-year-old daughter.

He shared this on his Instagram story while posting a video of his practice session at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club in South Korea.

"@koreanair, please find my wife's bag. We have our 3-year-olds stuff as well, along with @emilybstanley," Anthony Kim wrote.

Anthony Kim shares the flight trouble ahead of LIV Golf Korea. Image via Instagram @anthonykimofficial

Continuing further, Kim shared another story on his Instagram with his daughter and shared that he always wanted to bring his daughter to Korea.

"Have been wanting 2 bring Bella 2 Korea since she has been born. So happy her & @emilybstanley made it even tho @koreanair have no idea where there bag is."

Anthony Kim shares a picture with her daughter. Image via Instagram @anthonykimofficial

This is the second time he has faced a flight error this week, as due to a technical error, he saw Japan written on the screen even though he was traveling to Korea.

Meanwhile, he is coming into the 2025 LIV Golf after a disappointing finish at the LIV Golf Mexico, where he came 51st in a field of 54 golfers. A couple of weeks back, Kim registered his best LIV Golf finish as he finished T29 for the event at the LIV Golf Miami.

Anthony Kim talks about what took him off track from golf

Anthony Kim found success on the PGA Tour and said he had a great time, but that he was unfortunately surrounded by the wrong people.

"I thought I was having a great time," Kim said (via LIV Golf). "And I don’t remember any of those times. When I say that, I mean I literally don’t remember any of those times because you figure at 23 or 24 years old, you’re supposed to be doing these things, and it’s OK. But with the personality that I have, which is an addictive personality, it can get out of hand."

"Unfortunately, I was around people that enjoyed the same things and maybe didn’t have the same opportunities as I did and the same responsibilities," Kim added.

Anthony Kim at the LIV Golf Greenbrier - Source: Imagn

Kim underwent surgery in 2012 and had a 12-year gap in pro golf as he found it difficult to overcome multiple surgeries and personal demons.

However, the LIV golfer said the birth of his daughter Bella and support from his wife Emily gave him a new purpose in life.

"I had no self-worth until I became a father," he said. "I really didn’t feel that, and now I have a duty, I have a responsibility of taking care of my family and being the best role model for my daughter as I could be. That gives me purpose every morning, and I just didn’t have that before."

Kim came back to pro golf after 12 years as he joined LIV Golf as a wildcard in 2024 and continues to be a wildcard this year as well.

