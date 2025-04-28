Anthony Kim shares a hilarious flight error after Mexico City disappointment

Anthony Kim failed to grab a good finish in his sixth appearance this season. He teed off at the LIV Golf Mexico last weekend and finished in a disappointing 51st place.

He will now tee off at LIV Golf Korea this week, and was flying to the location of the event. However, he faced what looked like a hilarious technical error on his monitor screen during his flight. Kim posted an Instagram story from his flight. In the caption, he wrote:

“This ✈️goin to Japan I'm supposed 2 be going to @livgolf_league Korea”.

Kim started well in the opening round of LIV Golf Mexico City, opening with an even par, followed by three birdies on the next six holes; however, a bogey on the eighth and a double bogey on the ninth slowed him down. He finished with a 71 and went on to score a disappointing 77 in the second round.

He began the final round with an even par, which was followed by a birdie on the second hole. He then hit two consecutive even pars, after which things went south for him.

In the next 12 holes, he went on to card a total of six bogeys. This was why, despite ending his round with a birdie at Mexico City, he ended with a 75.

How has Anthony Kim’s 2025 season been so far?

Anthony Kim had competed in five LIV Golf events during the 2025 season, leading up to the Mexico City tournament. His first appearance came in Riyadh from February 6 to 8, where he tied for 49th place. Kim finished at even par for the tournament with rounds of 69, 71, and 70 over three days.

In Adelaide, Kim tied for 51st. He posted rounds of 72, 76, and 75, finishing with a total score of 10-over-par. At the Hong Kong event from March 7 to 9, Kim tied for 50th. He recorded an opening round of 75 but recovered with a 68 in the second round and a 67 in the final round. His total score brought him back to even par for the tournament.

The following week, Kim competed in Singapore from March 14 to 16. He tied for 47th after shooting rounds of 74, 74, and 73. He ended the event at 5-over-par. Most recently, Anthony Kim played in Miami from April 4 to 6. He tied for 29th place, finishing at 8-over-par. His scores for the tournament were 74 in the first round, 83 in the second round, and 67 in the final round.

Across these events, Anthony Kim did not earn points in the individual standings and remained outside the top 25 in each tournament.

