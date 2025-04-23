Anthony Kim is in full swing ahead of LIV Golf Mexico City

Anthony Kim is back for his sixth appearance of the 2025 LIV Golf season. He will be teeing it up at the LIV Golf Mexico City this weekend, and well, as it looks like, he is all set to grab his redemption.

The LIV golfer just returned from a vacation with family, and he has directly reached the Club de Golf Chapultepec to practice for the event.

A few hours ago, Anthony Kim posted a few stories on his official Instagram account. He was seen wearing a white polo T-shirt, white Nikes, paired with black shorts, a black cap, and black socks.

In the first video, he tagged LIV Golf and gave Mexico as the location. In the second video, he putted four balls, but whether they reached the goal or not was not shown.

Anthony Kim practicing for LIV Golf Mexico City

However, in the third video, Anthony Kim managed to putt all three balls into the hole. And the final video was another attempt at him trying to practice. After his break, Anthony Kim has failed to clinch even a single victory. And well, this season has been no different for him.

How has Anthony Kim’s 2025 season been so far?

Anthony Kim has competed in five events so far during the 2025 season, marking his return to professional golf with appearances across multiple international venues.

Kim opened his season in Riyadh, where he finished tied for 49th at even par. His scores included a 1-under opening round, followed by a 1-over second round and an even-par final round.

In Adelaide, Kim recorded a tie for 51st place at 10-over-par. He posted rounds of 1-over, 5-over, and 4-over across the three days of competition.

His next event was in Hong Kong, where he finished tied for 50th. After an opening round of 5-over, Kim improved over the weekend, shooting 2-under in the second round and 3-under in the third to finish at even par overall.

In Singapore, Kim tied for 47th with a total score of 5-over-par. He recorded back-to-back rounds of 2-over to start the event, followed by a 1-over final round.

Kim’s most recent appearance came in Miami, where he posted his best finish of the season to date with a tie for 29th. Despite a second round of 11-over, he rebounded in the final round with a 5-under performance to close the event at 8-over-par.

Through five starts, Kim has recorded finishes ranging from T29 to T51, with scores fluctuating across events. His return to competition has included a mix of rounds over and under par as he continues to re-establish himself on the professional circuit.

Do you think he will finally be able to grab a win this year at the LIV Golf Mexico? Stay tuned to find out.

